Arch Manning just got another reason to skip the 2026 NFL Draft

We haven't even gotten started with the 2025 campaign yet, but already plenty of football fans all over Austin are wondering what will happen in 2026. Is Texas Longhorns superstar Arch Manning bound to leave for the NFL, or could one more season on campus be in the works?

Already, there's speculation that Manning could be one and done with Texas as its starting quarterback. However, might the decision to return to school next fall be an easy one for him? That's what some people are convinced about due to Justin Fields suffering a toe injury with the Jets.

While it's unknown how serious this injury is for the former first-rounder, toe issues can linger and if he's not close to full health throughout the year, it could prove to be another long season for the Jets, where quarterbacks go to see their careers get cursed. Think the Manning family is going to rush Arch out of college to potentially play for the Florham Park side? Not a chance.

Source: #Jets QB Justin Fields, carted off with a toe injury from getting stepped on from practice, suffered a dislocated toe. No fracture and not the big toe.



He’s still undergoing tests, but that’s the initial diagnosis. Severity is unclear. pic.twitter.com/lBz6jivGY7 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 24, 2025

Arch Manning avoiding the Jets in 2026 is a move that must be made

Manning is about to enter Year 1 running the offense for Steve Sarkisian and Texas. We don't have to tell you that expectations are through the roof for the former 5-star signee. In his limited action last year, Manning made plays with both his arm and legs, which surely made Eli and Peyton jealous.

All signs are pointing to him having a monster year with the Longhorns and making a monstrous splash in the SEC. The pressure is also there for him to live up to the family name. If he does have a big year, the draft buzz and speculation is only going to grow.

Arch Manning has every reason to stay in school

The Jets don't have a long-term answer at quarterback and countless fans in New Jersey and New York are calling for the AFC East side to 'tank' to make sure Manning dons a green jersey at the next level.

Who knows, Manning could be a flop for Texas and the decision to return to school for his third year in Austin would be a no-brainer for him. Regardless of that, however, avoiding the Jets at all costs should be a priority for him. Let's be real, we can't see Manning's NFL career get grounded before it can ever really take off.