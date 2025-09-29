Are the Chiefs back? Xavier Worthy proves he's the weapon Patrick Mahomes has needed

Before Sunday’s game, the Kansas City Chiefs had turned to Patrick Mahomes to be the sole provider of the offense. Not as a passer, rather as a runner. Going into Sunday’s game against the Baltimore Ravens, Mahomes was the team's leading rusher, which makes sense considering the team lost their first two games.

The Chiefs have an identity crisis on offense, which has been handicapped by Rashee Rice getting suspended the first six games and then Xavier Worthy getting hurt. They needed weapons more than anything and now that they’re starting to get back to full strength, the Chiefs that were dangerous for years are finally back.

Worthy’s big game against the Ravens is proof why they needed him back and why their new identity was affecting their success. Now that they see what Worthy can be with this offense, the Chiefs look ready to turn the corner. Worthy’s big game could be the boost of confidence for this offense as he potentially becomes the player Chiefs fans always hoped he would be.

Xavier Worthy is finally turning into the player the Chiefs always knew he could be

When the Chiefs drafted Xavier Worthy, they showed just exactly how they wanted to use him. They want him to be an explosive piece that can be a threat all over the field. In a way, this is their modern version of Tyreek Hill. He had over 100 all-purpose yards on Sunday. While he didn’t score a touchdown, he was the team’s leading rusher and receiver.

If this is the potential he can have in this offense, the Chiefs could ultimately get back to being that dangerous offensive team that has terrorized the AFC for years. Travis Kelce has been the player to generate that spark on offense and he’s at the end of his career. The Chiefs needed a player that can fill in like Kelce has been. Worthy is that person and Sunday is proof he’s good enough to be that elite weapon.

Can the Kansas City Chiefs get back to the top of the AFC again in 2025?

The Chiefs had a sobering loss to the Los Angeles Chargers to kickoff the 2025 season. After a second straight loss in Week 2 to the Philadelphia Eagles, it became clear this wasn’t the same dominant Chiefs of the last few years; the same dangerous team that went to three straight Super Bowls, almost pulling off the impossible feat of three-straight championships. But they sneakily are back in the AFC contenders conversation after two straight wins, most recently knocking off the Baltimore Ravens.

Are the Chiefs back? If so, it’s bad news for the rest of the league. Truthfully, the Denver Broncos opened the door for the Chiefs to take their spot in the AFC wild card race. While there’s still a lot of season left, as of now, the Chiefs are contending for a wild card spot after starting 0-2.

The AFC is wide open this year. While the Buffalo Bills are the top team, Baltimore is on the verge of imploding, the Cincinnati Bengals without Joe Burrow aren’t a threat, the Los Angeles Chargers and the Indianapolis Colts are in the playoff conversation already too, but as of now, any team could still get in. Which is why the Chiefs gaining confidence after Sunday’s win is trouble for the rest of the AFC.

I think it’s fair to say the Chiefs are back. They finally unlocked Worthy and it couldn’t come at a great time with Rice’s suspension more than halfway over. If Worthy and Rice can pick up this offense and rely on Kelce sparingly, it’s the last thing the rest of the AFC should want to see. I’m not ready to say the Chiefs are going to go the distance by any means.

But their win over Baltimore and being dominant at that, goes to show this team hasn’t gone anywhere. Worthy has given them new confidence and it’s at the perfect time. This team is going to be lethal this year if they can continue to find their weapons on the field. The first two weeks, they needed Mahomes to do all the work. Worthy is showing why they drafted him and showing why this team is far from out of the playoff conversation.