Ashton Jeanty is further ahead of schedule than even the Raiders anticipated

Ashton Jeanty wasn't just the best running back in college football last season with Boise State; he put up one of the greatest seasons the sport has ever season. Jeanty finished second in the Heisman Trophy voting behind Colorado's defensive back/wide receiver Travis Hunter in 2024, but his 2,601 yards and 29 touchdowns on 374 carries spoke for themselves.

Jeanty's talent and achievements at Boise State were enough for the Las Vegas Raiders to select him with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. But despite that gaudy track record, the team has tried to keep expectations (relatively) muted. Jeanty will be joining a running back room that features Raheem Mostert, Sincere McCormick and Zamir White, and he'll face a steep learning curve coming up from the Group of Five.

But there is no question that Jeanty has the potential to be a great running back in the NFL with the Raiders. Jeanty's progression early on with Vegas is showing that the running back is way further ahead of schedule than many anticipated.

Ashton Jeanty receiving praise from the Raiders coaching staff and organization

Jeanty has made a strong impression with the Raiders organization, including new head coach Pete Carroll. Carroll says that Jeanty was "every bit" of what the team had hoped for during the offseason. He has also admired his rookie's pass-catching ability and understanding of the Raiders' offense.

The Raiders enter the 2025 season with a new offensive coordinator in Chip Kelly. Kelly has also expressed his praise for Jeanty and thinks he is one of the most talented running backs he has seen enter the NFL.

Jeanty is showing great strides during Raiders OTA's and minicamp

Throughout Raiders minicamp and OTAs, Jeanty has utilized his skills effectively. He has received the majority of the first-team reps and has already proven himself to be the first option at running back for the Raiders heading into the 2025 season.

Jeanty's talent and skills as a running back have seen him receive praise from the Raiders offensive line group, including left tackle Kolton Miller.

"He's such a strong and dynamic back," Raiders left tackle Kolton Miller said. "Even if he gets hit, he's still balanced, and that's super unique.

Heading into the first year of the Carroll era, the Raiders are expected to be more creative and efficient on offense. The addition of Jeanty helps the Raiders to meet that requirement, as he could be the NFL's next star at running back.