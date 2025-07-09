Baker Mayfield's 2025 season just got tougher after brutal Tristan Wirfs setback

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, on paper, have one of the better rosters in the NFL. They are in a winnable division in the NFC South, and have shown in recent years their ability to make it to the playoffs. Quarterback Baker Mayfield has played a role in that, due in part to his incredible play since joining the Buccaneers. It certainly helps that he has stellar complementary pieces on offense.

But on Wednesday, well before the start of training camp, Mayfield and the Buccaneers were dealt some brutal news, and it certainly affects their outlook this season.

Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reported that left tackle Tristan Wirfs will miss a minimum of the first couple of games of the season due in part to undergoing surgery on his right knee on Tuesday. Stroud reports that Wirfs aggravated the injury during the offseason and after undergoing arthroscopic surgery, they found additional minor damage.

The Bucs will start the season without All Pro left tackle Tristan Wirfs, who underwent surgery on his right knee Tuesday and will likely miss at least the first couple games of the regular season. Wirfs aggravated a right knee injury in the offseaon that forced him to miss only… — Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) July 9, 2025

Buccaneers, Baker Mayfield to be without Tristan Wirfs for start of 2025 season due to knee injury

There is a likelihood that Wirfs could be placed on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list, meaning he would miss the first four games of the season if that's what the Buccaneers choose to do. Either way, this isn't the greatest news heading into training camp.

As for who could replace Wirfs right now, that would be Charlie Heck, who just signed with the team this year after spending time with the Houston Texans (2020-23), Arizona Cardinals (2024), and San Francisco 49ers (2024). Heck had limited playing time between the Cardinals and 49ers last season, where he logged just 117 blocking snaps, where he allowed eight pressures, seven quarterback hurries, and one sack, according to Pro Football Focus (subscription required).

This is not an ideal situation for the Buccaneers, relying on a journeyman tackle to hold down the proverbial fort and protect Mayfield's blindside. If Wirfs is to be placed on PUP list, these are the games he is set to miss, at minimum.

Week 1: at Atlanta Falcons

Week 2: at Houston Texans

Week 3: vs. New York Jets

Week 4: vs. Philadelphia Eagles

So the Buccaneers face a Falcons pass rush led by Jalon Walker and Leonard Floyd, a Texans pass rush of Will Anderson Jr. and Danielle Hunter, a Jets defensive line starring Quinnen Williams, Jermaine Johnson, and Will McDonald IV, and last but not least, an Eagles defensive line featuring Jalen Carter, Nolan Smith and Jordan Davis. That's not a fun first four games for the Buccaneers and Mayfield, especially with Wirfs sidelined.

We'll see if the Buccaneers bring in any reinforcements in case Heck doesn't pan out as Wirfs' replacement. But the outlook for the 2025 season looks a bit bleaker for the Buccaneers, especially without their superstar left tackle in the fold early on.