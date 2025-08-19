Bears fans aren't the only ones ready for Caleb Williams to leap into stardom

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams' highly anticipated rookie NFL fell well short of expectations, to say the least. But it was also marred by a coaching situation so dire that an adjective like disastrous undersells the severity of the matter. Most gave him a mulligan because of the difficult circumstances. However, based on the record-setting television ratings from his 2025 preseason debut, people are eager to see if he can thrive in new, much-improved conditions.

This past Sunday, 5.1 million viewers tuned in to @NFLONFOX's preseason coverage of the @ChicagoBears 38-0 victory over the @BuffaloBills -- delivering the network's most-watched NFL preseason game since 2021. 📈 pic.twitter.com/O6UX2SVYWY — FOX Sports PR (@FOXSportsPR) August 19, 2025

5.1 million viewers tuned in to Chicago's 38-0 victory over the Buffalo Bills, making it the most-watched exhibition game since 2021, per FOX Sports PR. All eyes were on Williams in his first live action under first-year head coach Ben Johnson, and the numbers bear that out (pun intended). The audience was 11 percent higher than 2024's high mark, peaking at 5.9 million during a 15-minute interval from 9 to 9:15 p.m. ET.

Record-setting preseason TV ratings highlights nationwide fixation with Caleb Williams

Regardless of where you stand on the pro/anti-Williams debate, there's no denying he's a polarizing and captivating figure. The painted fingernails will always be a topic of conversation because they go against conventional norms. His dad explored the idea of working around the league's collective bargaining agreement to play for the UFL rather than the Bears. Fans caught him having a temper tantrum at training camp recently.

For better or worse, it's always something with Williams, which has ostensibly drawn the public's attention. There is curiosity surrounding last year's No. 1 overall pick to goes far beyond Bears supporters. Whether it's out of spite or fondness, folks are interested in him and his off-field perception.

Williams and the Bears rewarded those who tuned in for their tune-up drubbing of the Bills. He was electrifying in his two possessions, completing 6-of-10 passes for 107 yards and a touchdown, including a near-flawless opening drive. Johnson's tutelage is already positively impacting him, showing poise and comfort standing in the pocket, albeit in a limited sample size. Nonetheless, what if the limelight does more harm than good?

Everyone watching Caleb Williams, Bears only adds pressure and expectations

Whether Williams, Johnson and the Bears can live up to the hype entering the upcoming campaign will be one of the football's biggest storylines. Constantly being in the public eye and talked about by the media is a distraction that can be hard to avoid, especially for a young signal-caller. If Chicago gets off to a slow start or the 2022 Heisman Trophy winner folds under pressure, things can get messy quickly ... again.