Bears fans can’t ignore Colston Loveland’s status heading into training camp

As the Chicago Bears prepare to open their training camp on July 19, the fans will keep their eyes on rookie tight end Colston Loveland, whose recovery from a serious shoulder injury he suffered last season remains one of the biggest storylines of the offseason.

Taken No. 10 overall in the 2025 NFL Draft in April, Loveland is expected to be a dynamic addition to Ben Johnson’s offense, who likes to deploy 12 personnel (1RB, 2 TEs). He is capable of stretching defenses and creating mismatches down the seam. But his availability remains uncertain, as he suffered a Type V AC joint dislocation in his right shoulder in Week 3 against Arkansas State last season. He already had a surgery on Jan. 19, and a lengthy recovery of about 4-6 months was projected.

Bears fans need to be patient with Colston Loveland

Loveland was at a youth football camp in Ann Arbor, MI, over the weekend, and was seen throwing with his left hand, a subtle but telling sign that his right shoulder may still be on the mend. Loveland spoke and gave an update via Aaron McMann of MLive.com.

“It’s been good. There haven’t really been live bullets flying yet. We’ll know in camp once I get out there, doing a lot more stuff."

While the Bears are hopeful Loveland will be ready to contribute soon, they’re fortunate to have veteran Cole Kmet anchoring the tight end room.

Kmet, now entering his sixth season, has proven to be a reliable target and a solid blocker. Though he may not possess Loveland’s vertical explosiveness or ability to stretch the field, Kmet’s consistency and experience bring a much stabilizing presence in the offense.

Training camp will be the first real test for Loveland’s right shoulder as well as his physical readiness. Throughout OTAs and minicamps, he was limited to mental reps and studying the playbook, unable to participate fully in on-field drills. If Loveland can return to full health and acclimate himself quickly, the Bears could deploy one of the most versatile tight end duos in the league with him and Kmet.

But until then, the Bears fans will have to temper expectations and monitor Loveland’s progress closely as camp unfolds.