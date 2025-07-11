Bears fans split over Ryan Poles’ new contract decision

Ryan Poles is sticking around Chicago, at least until Ben Johnson’s current contract is up. Per ESPN insider, Adam Schefter, the Bears and Poles agreed on an extension, keeping him in the Windy City for the next five years. This is the Bears’ way of keeping the GM-head coach relationship intact.

As you’d expect, a lot of Bears fans are torn on this move. On one hand, it makes sense. The coach and general manager are typically a package deal so the fact that the Bears are keeping them together, foreseeably for the future, makes sense. Also the Bears have failed and consistency.

While Poles has been around for some time, they’ve cycled head coaches about as much as the Cleveland Browns have. They need consistency and committing to Ben Johnson and Poles together, means they’re committed to not making any drastic changes.

But Poles hasn’t been successful the last three seasons he’s been general manager. He has a 15-36 record and no winning seasons. Results like that typically don’t yield extensions. Maybe the Bears know something we don’t.

Chicago Bears fans split on Ryan Poles’ extension as general manager after anti-climatic three seasons

Any Bears fan upset at the Chicago Bears extending Ryan Poles can’t be mad when that’s literally what Ben Johnson wanted. 😭



Organizational alignment was key in bringing in Ben. pic.twitter.com/Qpf0maNmvw — Bearsszn (@bearssznn) July 11, 2025

Again, this was probably the biggest decision behind keeping Pole. The Bears need organizational alignment more than they know and if Johnson truly had pull in making sure Pole stayed at least through the duration of his contract, good on him. Johnson was a home run hire, considering he's bringing a brilliant offensive mind to pair with Caleb Williams.

Keeping Johnson happy at all costs should be the Bears' main focus. He's one of their best coaching hires in the modern era. He could very well flop, but as of now, he's the guy they need to keep happy.

worst winning % for a bears GM in CHICAGO BEARS HISTORY.



lol i would've waited a year. — Washed Dad Plays (@OVJM_The_Branf) July 11, 2025

This is a great point. Poles has had a miserable start in his first NFL GM job and he was rewarded with an extension. If this isn't motivated by Johnson's wishes, it would have made sense to give him one more year to decide if he's truly the right person to be in charge of roster construction.

The Bears have failed to put together a respectable enough roster to compete in the NFC North and the NFC as a whole. This year, Johnson has worked with Poles to put more than enough weapons around Williams and Poles seems more invested in him than he did Justin Fields.

This feels like a premature move. He hasn't had a winning season as a general manager and a coach that was hired strictly off potential might not change that.

When Ryan Poles started in Chicago, he inherited an aging roster with a weak coaching staff under Matt Eberflus.



Now Poles has his own HC, QB & a roster that he has built the last 3 years. The time is NOW for the Bears to start playing good football.



It’s GO time. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/AJTiTymCZB — Bearsszn (@bearssznn) July 11, 2025

Poles being extended doesn't just mean the Bears want him part of the long term, it also adds pressure that he has to win this season. The Bears haven't left the rebuilding phase since he's taken over. This year, with the players Chicago has retained and the new additions, anything less than a winning season means the Bears made the wrong decision.

Meet the Chicago bears where you can go 15-36 and have insurance for 5 years pic.twitter.com/oYPAkBo2xR — j (@duydidt) July 11, 2025

This is just plain funny. But it's also true. The Bears have rewarded Poles for mediocrity. If Chicago is fine with that, then so be it. But the fans won't let them off scot free about how bad of a decision this could be if the Bears don't turn things around.

The Bears haven’t made the playoffs since 2020 and haven’t won a playoff game since 2010 when Chicago reached the NFC Championship. https://t.co/HVkGQR0BXq — Ed Werder (@WerderEdNFL) July 11, 2025

Not only has Poles not had a winning season since taking over as general manager, he hasn't reached the playoffs. That probably goes without saying, but it's a reminder of the struggles the Bears have endured over the last couple decades.