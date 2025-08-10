Bears' RB room is shaky enough to send Ben Johnson back to his Lions rolodex

Vibes out of Ben Johnson's first training camp as head coach of the Chicago Bears have been off, to say the least. He was brought to the Windy City to bring stability and fix their scoring woes, and more specifically, to guide second-year quarterback Caleb Williams. However, intel suggests the team is taking one step forward and two steps backward as they adjust to the play-calling guru's scheme.

Williams is struggling and throwing hissy fits in front of fans, yet he's questionably being held out of Chicago's 2025 preseason opener. Rookie second-round wide receiver Luther Burden III has missed much of their offseason program, which has demonstrably irritated Johnson. But lost in the shuffle has been the Bears' uncertain backfield situation, which we were reminded of with an under-the-radar free-agent workout.

Former Lions running back Jamaal Williams worked out today for the Chicago Bears. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 9, 2025

Per Adam Schefter of ESPN, Chicago hosted veteran running back Jamaal Williams on the eve of their exhibition meeting with the Miami Dolphins. It's a notable development given the questions surrounding the Bears' position group and his familiarity with Johnson dating back to their days with the Detroit Lions. Especially following third-year pro Roschon Johnson's recent injury.

Bears hosting Ben Johnson favorite Jamaal Williams for workout highlights backfield concerns

Johnson has been nursing a foot issue that has forced him to miss practice. Intel from Schefter's colleague, Courtney Cronin, suggests he's slated for a valuable role in the Bears' offense, assuming health allows. Nonetheless, bringing four tailbacks, including Williams, in for tryouts paints an ominous picture of a potentially extensive absence.

"Roschon Johnson feels like a lock to be the Bears' short yardage/goal-line running back again this year, but also on third down (where he was utilized on 51% of offensive snaps in 2024)," Cronin wrote. If the drumbeat is any indication, the 2023 fourth-round pick will continue to handle the short-stick and red zone opportunities. Yet, an increased role in the form of additional pass-catching/protection responsibilities appears imminent.

You know who did all of those things well for Ben in Detroit? Williams, who's highly touted for his blocking prowess, knack for moving the chains and nose for finding pay dirt. The former is quickly returning to the Lions well for reinforcements, which is concerning beyond Roschon's availability (or lack thereof).

What the Bears RB depth chart might look like

Rookie seventh-round selection Kyle Monangai is reportedly earning the trust of Ben. He could be a factor sooner rather than later, regardless of Roschon's status. Be that as it may, how much is a club with playoff aspirations realistically going to lean on an unheralded newcomer?

There hasn't been as much chatter out of Chicago surrounding D'Andre Swift compared to Monangai and Johnson, though the silence says more than words. Despite being hyper-efficient in Detroit, the talented but oft-injured dual-threat playmaker spent time in Ben's doghouse. He saw a career-low 147 touches with the Lions in 2022, which coincided with Williams' NFL-leading 17-touchdown season.

Who oversaw the changing of the guard in Detroit that cleared the runway for Williams and put Swift on the back burner? Chicago's new sideline general: who says he wouldn't do it again?