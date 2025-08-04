Bears rookie could be pushing for D'Andre Swift's job by the end of the preseason

The Chicago Bears’ backfield is under the spotlight this preseason, with rookie running back Kyle Monangai potentially breathing down veteran D’Andre Swift’s neck. Fans want to see a spark in the running game and the Bears competition is shaping up as one of the team's most important storylines. With questions around Swift’s lapse in production last year and Monangai’s drive, every rep and preseason snap will matter in this battle.

“He wants to do everything exactly like you coach it, and there’s a lot of merit to that,” head coach Ben Johnson said. “He’s going to be one of those glue guys that you can count on to do it the right way.”

Monangai’s production and work ethic

Monangai was a force at Rutgers, piling up over 1,200 rushing yards in each of his final two years in the Big Ten. He finished as the school’s second all-time leading rusher, behind Ray Rice and was also a team captain. Coaches in Chicago see his attention to detail and eagerness to learn in his note taking. He asks questions and shows up early. Monangai has earned a reputation as a fast learner who does it the right way, game after game and in practice. These habits and his strong locker room presence are highly valued traits in NFL locker rooms, especially for a rookie.

“It’s something you dream about as a kid,” Monangai explained. “Now when you’re living in it, it’s no longer a dream. It’s my job. It’s something I wake up and do every day.

“The big thing for me is being present in the moment and not allow it to stress me. Because it can be stressful. It’s a highly competitive environment. Really big stakes. … Not let anything get to your head, too good or too bad. Just being steady about it, being consistent.”

The Bears RB battle

D’Andre Swift brings speed and experience, but his production dipped last season to just 3.8 yards per carry (career low), from 4.6 the previous year. Chicago’s running game needs more consistency and Swift’s recent stats have left the door open for someone to challenge his starting role. This decline has made the competition the real deal in camp and heading into the preseason.

Monangai plays with physicality and good vision. He excels in pass protection, a skill often overlooked in rookies, and loves to fight for extra yards. Coaches praise his willingness to do the dirty work, something the Bears offense desperately needs. His “chip on the shoulder” mentality and drive to prove doubters wrong fit Chicago’s blue-collar identity.

Preseason snaps are where Monangai will have the best opportunity to compete. With Swift and Roschon Johnson likely to rest during early games, Monangai can prove he has what it takes to grab a bigger role. Live reps will tell if his college production and work ethic will easily translate to the pro game.