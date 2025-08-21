Before the bye: Projecting the Packers W-L record after their first four games

If the Green Bay Packers want to knock the Detroit Lions off the top of the mountain in the NFC North, they'll need to get off to a fast start to their 2025 campaign. That's particularly true because quarterback Jordan Love and his squad will open the season with a home game against the Lions on Sunday, Sept. 7, within the comfortable confines of Lambeau Field.

That opener marks the beginning of what could be a crucial early-season stretch for the Packers. They get another home game following their battle against Detriot but it's a Thursday night affair against the Commanders. Head coach Matt LaFleur will have to make sure his team does not suffer from an emotional letdown no matter what happens in Week 1.

Week 3 features a very winnable away game against the Browns. Going to Cleveland is rarely a straightforward proposition for visiting teams, but it's the sort of game Green Bay needs to win if they're going to meet their goals in 2025.

The final game prior to the bye sees the Packers take on the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on Sunday Night Football. That game should garner a lot of attention before Green Bay hits their first bye week of the year during Week 5.

It's clear the Packers need to get off to a hot start if they want to win the NFC North. Read on to discover how each of their first four regular season games will go before they even kick off.

Packers Week 1 prediction: An emotional home win over the Lions

Week 1 seems like a good time to take on one of the league's most physical teams. In theory, the Packers should head into this matchup with a healthy roster. That should permit them to match Detroit's physicality in the season opener.

That will allow Love and his well-rounded group of receivers the ability to win this game through the air. Running back Josh Jacobs will grind out 100 yards on a heavy dosage of carries but an explosive play from either Matthew Golden or Jayden Reed will be what gives Green Bay a narrow victory over their division rivals.

This won't be the sort of decisive win Packers fans will be dreaming of, but they will do just enough to win a one-score game. A 24-17 win for Green Bay feels right.

Packers Week 2 prediction: The Packers suffer a letdown against Jayden Daniels and the Commanders

Frustration will hit Green Bay when they fail to follow up on their big win against the Lions on Thursday Night Football. In particular, their defense's inability to contain quarterback Jayden Daniels will doom them to a close loss at home.

Daniels running wild on the perimeter will only prompt more questions about the team's lack of obvious talent at the edge rusher spot opposite Rashan Gary. Lukas Van Ness needs to step up in a big way if those concerns are going to die down in 2025.

This won't be a season-defining loss for the Packers but it will bring down expectations quickly after their big divisional win.

Packers Week 3 prediction: Green Bay trounces Cleveland

An angry Packers team will descend on the Browns in Week 3 and they will deal them a comprehensive defeat. Yes, blocking Myles Garrett will be a challenge for Green Bay's offensive line but they will blunt his impact by sprinting out to a big lead and never looking back.

Once the Browns get behind they will be doomed. Their offense cannot generate the sort of points necessary to defeat a Green Bay offense looking to make up for their lackluster effort against the Commanders. Pencil the Packers in for a three-touchdown victory in front of Cleveland's home fans.

Packers Week 4 prediction: The Packers establish themselves as a firm playoff team at Dallas

There are valid questions about just how good the Cowboys will be this season, but they should be up for a big effort on Sunday Night Football. Unfortunately for Jerry Jones and his fans, Love will outduel Dak Prescott in this high-profile game.

Prescott will put up decent numbers but this will be Love's coming out party on the national stage. They'll beat Dallas might two scores on the back of a big statistical showing from their quarterback. Going over 300 yards with a pair of scores will be enough to garner a lot of media attention for Love and his new offensive weaponry.

This game will serve as notice to the rest of the NFL that the Packers are, at the very least, a comfortable playoff team. It will take more than a win over a mediocre Dallas team to prove that Green Bay is a legitimate Super Bowl contender, though.