Ben Johnson all but promises the best is yet to come for Caleb Williams

Ben Johnson is either going to be the best thing to happen to Chicago since Michael Jordan, or it is going to blow up spectacularly, like pretty much every other head coach to lead the Chicago Bears in my life. Needless to say, I am fascinated to see how it all shakes out. After scoring all the points they could ever want in their most recent preseason game vs. the Buffalo Bills, Johnson is feeling himself.

While appearing on Up & Adams with Kay Adams on Tuesday, Johnson let it be known that everything the Bears have done offensively in their two preseason games up to this point have been the epitome of vanilla. This should have Bears fans over the moon about what could happen in Caleb Williams' second year out of USC. The guy is at his best as an ad-libber going off-script, so this is a huge plus!

Adams asked Johnson what differences exist between Chicago's offense and the he had in Detroit.

"No, it's completely different personnel, so we're gonna do what our guys do best. I think we've got weapons in every room, running back, tight end, receiver. It's gonna be hard on us coaches to make sure we're getting everybody the ball. That's what it really comes down to, that-a-way."

Johnson went a bit further to say that he has changed virtually nothing over the last few preseasons.

"Shoot, this is the same game plan in preseason that I've done for the past four years, so the plays should probably look the same. We just dusted off an old one, and the guys are going out there and executing at a high level right now. So that's kind of the plan for the preseason. Once we get into the season, we'll have a little bit more fun."

Watch the fearless leader of the Bears talk like he has been a head coach in the NFL for years now.

Ben Johnson just put up 38 points against the Bills with a "dusted off" old gameplan



Sounds like we haven't seen ANYTHING yet.





All I know is if this cocky attitude does not produce wins, all of Chicagoland is going to turn on him...

Ben Johnson's easy preseason game plan may be great for Caleb Williams

Do I think the Bears will be better this season that last year? Well, they kind of have to be... Johnson is a major upgrade over Matt Eberflus in the head-coaching department. With Johnson leaving Detroit, I see the Lions pulling back ever so slightly. I am not a believer in J.J. McCarthy, so I will be very quick to short Minnesota every chance I get. As for Green Bay, the Packers have a high floor, but low ceiling.

In the end, Chicago could push for a playoff berth this season if all goes according to plan. I still have Detroit winning the division, but 2026 could be the year for the Bears. Where I have my concerns when it comes to Williams' growing partnership with Johnson actually has everything to do with a breezy preseason game plan. No thoughts, no headaches are the best path forward for Williams.

When he was at his best in college at either USC or Oklahoma, he was running Lincoln Riley's gimmicky Air Raid attack. He did not have to do much at all pre-snap. It is a very quarterback-friendly offense, one that largely inflates stats. There was a running component to Riley's offenses, but Williams has never been great at taking a snap under center. This is a problem with the Air Raid itself.

As far as what this means for Johnson and the Bears, of course, Williams is going to have success running this scripted offensive game plan in the preseason. He can rehearse it as much as he wants and will have it firing on all cylinders. Where the game breaks down for Williams is in the latter part of a game when he has to carefully execute a meticulous play call, one that cannot go off-script one bit.

Ben Johnson will have to adjust to coaching Caleb Williams

I think that may drive Johnson crazy, who comes across as a bit of a control freak in the early part of his career. What I hope is that these two football prodigies come together and meet somewhere halfway. If Johnson can adopt some of what made Williams so great in college, that will be huge for the Bears. If Williams embraces a student-mentality and learns from Johnson, that is great as well.

In the end, what has hurt the Bears for decades as a franchise is inconsistent communication, top on down, as well as their ownership and front office more likely to put a stick into the spokes of a moving bicycle, rather than giving someone riding it a push. I can see a pathway for the Bears to be a playoff team this season, but there will be growing pains in two different football people coming together.

The sooner Williams and Johnson can get on the same page, the better off the entire team will be.