Ben Johnson just told fans what they don't want to hear about Bears offense in 2025

The Chicago Bears begin a new chapter in 2025, bringing in former Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson as head coach. After designing one of the NFL’s most exciting attacks in Detroit, Johnson now faces a different type of challenge in Chicago. His recent message for Bears fans is simply to not expect miracles right away. Instead, patience and steady growth will be key in year one.

“That’s the balancing act that us as a coaching staff have to go ahead and figure out,” Johnson said.“Yeah, we do want it done a certain way and we know what winning football looks like, but at the same time, we’re at a different stage in Year 1 than where we’ll be in Year 2 or Year 3 of this offense and this defense.

“It’s a good reminder for me – Where I was last year, we played Buffalo in Week 14 of the season, so I’m able to pull up that game plan and look at that game plan. We’re not ready for some of those plays yet, to be frank with you.”

Ben Johnson knows forming a new offensive identity takes time

Ben Johnson offense in Chicago won’t just be a copy and paste job from his Detroit playbook. Instead, he’s building a scheme that matches the Bears’ unique talent. So, the process won’t be instant, especially with second year quarterback Caleb Williams learning the ropes. This won’t be just another basic offense, focusing on execution. While execution is obviously important each install during camp and the preseason brings more layers. However, Johnson reminds everyone, the offense you see in September won’t be the finished product.

Johnson’s wants high reps in practice and isn’t afraid to mix things up. For example, expect to see DJ Moore’s role expand, as he could line up in multiple spots in this new offense. Practice has been intense, just how Johnson likes it, with every snap and mistake reviewed immediately. Coach Johnson stresses timing, chemistry, and getting everyone, especially Williams, on the same page.

New look Bears might have growing pains and require patience

Through camp and the start of the preseason it hasn’t been a completely smooth ride just yet. The offensive line is still a work in progress and there have been miscommunications between Williams and his wideouts. The Bears’ defense sets a high standard in practice, pushing the offense to its limits. Preseason games will reveal a lot, but fans shouldn't expect fireworks right out of the gate.

Building trust and timing in a new offense takes time, especially for a young quarterback and a roster getting comfortable together. Johnson believes that the struggle now will make way for an explosive, creative attack in the future. The goal is to progress each week rather than a rushed incomplete product.