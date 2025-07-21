Ben Johnson might be only coach who can save underwhelming former Lions WR

It’s been a long time since D.J. Chark was captivating spectators with his blazing speed and intimidating size. Injuries have derailed the 28-year-old’s once-promising career.

Chark was a second-round pick out of LSU by the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2018. After a quiet rookie season, he put together the best performance of his career in Year 2: 73 catches, 1,008 yards, and eight touchdowns — good enough for a Pro Bowl nod. Ever since, it’s been a rapid decline led by injuries and inconsistent play.

When he first hit free agency, he signed a one-year, prove-it deal with the Detroit Lions. He was coming off a broken ankle and looking for a bounce-back. Ben Johnson was the offensive coordinator — it was his first season in the role. The pair was able to capture a bit of that 2019 magic, but not nearly enough. Chark moved on the next season, landing another one-year, prove-it deal — this time with the Carolina Panthers.

After wrapping up a horrifically underwhelming 2024 season with the LA Chargers, Chark is stuck between a rock and a hard place. Injuries have taken so much from him, but he’s still only 28. He’s reportedly torn between finding the right situation and retirement. Well, the free agent wideout may have just signaled his next move — and it has familiarity written all over it.

D.J. Chark is hitching his wagon to Ben Johnson's charriot

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Chark has recently visited with the Chicago Bears:

Former #Chargers WR DJ Chark, one of the top veteran free agents available, recently visited the #Bears, sources say.



More from Chark here https://t.co/89aNYS2yQi — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 21, 2025

Funny enough, Johnson was just hired earlier this offseason to be their new head coach. What a coincidence!

Johnson was brought in for his sharp offensive mind and to help mold former No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams. A lot of that growth will be on Williams himself, but he’ll also need a quality supporting cast around him.

The Bears addressed the offensive line early and often this offseason, bringing in Joe Thuney, Jonah Jackson, Drew Dalman, and rookie Ozzy Trapillo. That should help keep the 23-year-old upright. But the team didn’t stop at the trenches — they added Luther Burden III and Colston Loveland to a receiver room that already features D.J. Moore and Rome Odunze. Still, after letting Keenan Allen walk, there’s a vertical-threat, big-bodied receiver void that could be addressed.

And Chark could be that guy.

When the two spent time together in Detroit, Chark logged 30 receptions for 502 yards and three touchdowns. It wasn’t a season to write home about, but it’s also not nothing for a WR4 — which is likely what he’d be in Chicago.

And if this really is his last shot, there’s no better coach to take it with. Johnson is one of the few people in the league who knows how to use Chark’s speed and size, even if it’s only in flashes. The Bears don’t need him to be the 2019 Pro Bowler. They just need a piece that fits — and Chark might finally be ready to do just that.

