Ben Roethlisberger already making Aaron Rodgers' Steelers start worse

The Pittsburgh Steelers made their decision that Aaron Rodgers was the best possible option for them at quarterback entering the 2025 season. The track record speaks for itself as Rodgers is a no-doubt Hall of Famer. However, he is a 41-year-old quarterback two years removed from a torn Achilles tendon. The big question that stands is can he withstand a gauntlet of tough teams in the AFC to bring the Steelers back to the playoffs.

Former Steelers great Ben Roethlisberger recently hyped. But in recent comments, Roethlisberger may have put some unwanted pressure on the Rodgers, by saying the former Green Bay Packers quarterback, in his prime, is better than Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes right now.

"Well, I would take Aaron in his prime over Patrick now," Roethlisberger said, h/t Steelers Wire. "I think Aaron Rodgers in his prime was one of the top few to ever do it — and so is Patrick Mahomes at his prime. Patrick Mahomes is just entering out of his prime, I think."

While Roethlisberger did not mean it in a disrespectful way, the last thing you want to do is give Mahomes and Chiefs bulletin board material. Especially a Chiefs team on a revenge tour after falling short in Supr Bowl 59. The good thing is, the Chiefs and Steelers don't match up in the regular-season. However, there is that possibility they meet in the playoffs.

Even so, this is indirectly putting more pressure on Rodgers entering his 21st season.

Rodgers is not in his prime. Sure, he did win back-to-back NFL MVPs in 2020 and 2021, but Rodgers is not even at that level anymore. That Achilles tear in his New York Jets debut did take a bit of the magic out of his play. Just last season, he threw for 3,897 yards, 28 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions on a 63.0 completion percentage in 17 games.

But now, he is on his third team in four years, and is already behind after signing with the Steelers earlier this month. He still has to get a feel for the playbook and building chemistry with his pass-catchers and offensive line.

Plus, he will have to play defenses like the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns twice a year, and they won't be easy to contend against. Oh, and he'll have to play against playoff contenders like the Buffalo Bills, Detroit Lions, and Minnesota Vikings. That's not going to be easy.

There's no denying that Rodgers will go down as one of the best quarterbacks of all-time. But it will remain to be seen how he plays with the Steelers, which he admitted might be his last season in the NFL.