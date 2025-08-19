Bengals breakout preseason star is playing himself onto the trade block

It's no secret that the Cincinnati Bengals boast one of the NFL's premier receiving corps. Reigning triple crown winner Ja'Marr Chase and his co-star, Tee Higgins, headline the group, followed by promising young players like Andrei Iosivas and Jermaine Burton. But apparently, good things come in bunches, because the team has seemingly found another intriguing playmaker in Mitchell Tinsley.

Tinsley was the star of the show in Cincinnati's 31-17 preseason win over the Washington Commanders. He caught five of his six targets for 73 yards and two touchdowns in the first half. Bengals quarterback Jake Browning was looking for him early and often, including on an incredible highlight grab to help put them up at the break.

MITCHELL TINSLEY IS PUTTING ON A SHOW 🔥



TD grabs on back-to-back drives for the @Bengals❗️ pic.twitter.com/GV3BsnHXYZ — ESPN (@espn) August 19, 2025

The question now becomes what exactly the Bengals do with Tinsley, an undrafted free agent entering his third pro season. He's been a standout in training camp, and it's translating to the gridiron, albeit in a tune-up setting. Can we truly expect him to siphon opportunities from Iosivas and Burton, let alone Chase and Higgins? If not, Cincinnati is probably better off using this performance as a launch pad for a sell-high opportunity to address its most pressing need: defense.

Preseason breakout star Mitchell Tinsley gives Bengals a potential bargaining chip

Cincy's stop unit is as dreadful as its offense is electrifying. Their defense was historically bad in 2024, and that was with All-Pro sack artist Trey Hendrickson, whose time with the organization is ostensibly over. Things don't project to be any better on that side of the ball in 2025, though Tinsley presents a bargaining chip to bring in help.

No one will replace Hendrickson, who finished as Defensive Player of the Year runner-up to Denver Broncos superstar cornerback Patrick Sutrain II last season. But plenty of squads can use a receiver; why not scour the market for an edge rusher? The Bengals had one of the leakier secondaries, allowing the fourth-most passing touchdowns. Go get a cornerback or safety.

Even if Tinsley nets you a rotational piece, any marginal upgrade the Bengals can get is ideal. Any reinforcements that can be brought in to aid new defensive coordinator Al Golden's transition from college to the league would be beneficial. Especially when the alternative is keeping a wideout who will likely collect dust on their depth chart.

Mitchell Tinsley making the Bengals' final 53-man roster seems more likely than a trade

Bengals franchise centerpiece Joe Burrow wants to see Tinsley make the final 53-man roster. Head coach Zac Taylor also spoke glowingly of the pass-catcher following their victory in Washington. But then what? Battling with Iosivas and Burton for Chase and Higgins' scraps?

Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic believes Tinsley's efforts against the Commanders effectively secured his spot on the roster ($). It will be an incredible achievement for him if/when the prognostication becomes reality. Conversely, it leaves the Bengals with more questions than answers.