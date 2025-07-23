Bengals' claims about Shemar Stewart fall flat after Trey Hendrickson update

Trey Hendrickson is finding out the hard way the Cincinnati Bengals truly aren’t taking his or really any contract negotiations at this point seriously. Bengals ownership has claimed Shemar Stewart is being outlandish in his requests for guaranteed money. While I do agree that he’s probably getting bad advice from his agent, I don’t think he’s been greedy.

Why is that? Well, just look at Hendrickson. He led the NFL in sacks last year, has recorded 43 sacks in the last three seasons in Cincinnati and can’t even get more than one year of guaranteed money. Which raises the question: if the Bengals aren’t even giving Hendrickson more guaranteed money, what’s their play here?

According to Dianna Russini of The Athletic, Hendrickson said he would even take less money if more of it was guaranteed. That sure sounds like it's in the Bengals’ best interest. I get they’re taking a gamble on whether Hendrickson will actually keep his elite play up as he enters his 30s, but why take the risk in losing him if you’re better off re-signing him anyway?

The Cincinnati Bengals are overcomplicating a simple solution and it’s only making them look more foolish

The Bengals don’t have to sign Hendrickson and then don’t have to sign Stewart. But what they can’t do is not sign either of them, and that’s how things are trending for them right now. While they have many glaring issues on their roster, the defensive line is at the top of the list, and avoiding paying either the elite vet or his replacement rookie is only making them look more ridiculous.

Joe Burrow and the offense were fortified this offseason with new deals for Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. But the front office is essentially neglecting the defense, which is ironic considering the defense was the reason the Bengals lost eight games in 2024.

For Cincinnati to use their first-round pick on a player that wasn’t graded as one of the top 20 prospects overall by most analysts, only to then not sign him and potentially miss out on Hendrickson too, it begs the question: What are the Bengals doing?

I don’t blame Hendrickson for darting to Florida with training camp starting this week. There’s nothing good for him in Cincinnati. If they won’t even compromise with more guaranteed money with the best player on their defense, they’re a lost cause.

Why Cincinnati is so hesitant to give players, especially ones that have earned their paydays, any meaningful guarantees is a great question. It would be one thing if Hendrickson and Stewart, respectively, were looking at making top dollar. But they aren’t, they just want more guaranteed money.

Cincinnati is going to learn the hard way that they have to have better negotiating skills, because Higgins' and Chase’s extensions were an early sign this front office doesn’t know what it takes to compete with the elite NFL organizations.