Bengals destined to be disappointed by this big offseason addition

It was a match made in hell. The worst possible draft pick went to the worst possible team in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Yes, this may be a tad hyperbole, but Shemar Stewart is coming together nicely with the Cincinnati Bengals like oil and water. We are talking about an unproductive former college football player who loves money going to a team run by the cheapest of cheapskates.

I really hate this for everyone involved, especially head coach Zac Taylor. Stewart may have the physical traits of former Texas A&M pass-rushing legends before him like Myles Garrett and Von Miller, but will we every see it? He said he is willing to extend his holdout into training camp. I understand that the Bengals are tying to pay him as little money as possible, but he needs to play!

Even more concerning, the guy averaged 1.5 sacks a season over three years at Texas A&M. Yes, he had 1.5 sacks each year he played in College Station. While I have a feeling that new defensive coordinator Al Golden could be the one to get the most out of his awesome talent, every rep in practice Stewart misses will leave him even more behind. If you are not getting better, you get worse.

There is one other thing about this draft pick that has me questioning it if is going to work out at all...

Why Shemar Stewart is destined to disappoint the Cincinnati Bengals

For as much praise as I have given the Bengals' front office over the years for finding the right players for them, taking a chance on Stewart runs counter to what they have always done. Cincinnati is at its best when they take a flier on players who have been overlooked by other teams, whether that is coming out of college or when they hit free agency. They do not develop, but they do empower them.

What I am getting at is the Bengals afford players who want to prove everyone wrong the opportunity and the platform to do so. Players like Jessie Bates III, Trey Hendrickson and T.J Houshmandzadeh epitomized this to greatness. Unfortunately, when asked to bring in a guy who needs some work in terms of football savvy, the Bengals usually come up short. I feel that Stewart needs some big help.

Yes, I would love to be proven wrong by Stewart and the Bengals, mostly because I would love nothing more than for Joe Burrow to retire a Super Bowl champion before his body betrays him. This team has the offensive firepower to hang with anyone. While the defense is in a bit of transition, Golden was golden for the Golden Domers previously, right after he reinvented himself in Cincinnati.

I wish Stewart went to another team, just like I wish the Bengals would have drafted another player.