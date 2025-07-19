Bengals make themselves look even worse for Shemar Stewart impasse

Pick a lane, Bengals! Do you care about guaranteeing rookie contracts or don't you? On Saturday morning, the team signed second-round pick LB Demetrius Knight Jr. to his rookie deal, one that includes guaranteed money in his fourth season — the first time the No. 49 pick has ever been guaranteed money in year four, according to Jordan Schultz.

But isn't that... kind of... the whole reason why first-round pick Shemar Stewart isn't signed yet? Guaranteed money has been the sticking point between Stewart and the Bengals, and the team just went and guaranteed their second-round pick money that no player in that draft slot has been guaranteed before.

I'm happy for Knight Jr, by the way! I think all players should have their contracts guaranteed and shouldn't sign a deal they don't think is fair! But if the team was willing to concede fourth-year guarantees for Knight, what's the holdup with Shemar Stewart?

Shemar Stewart still not signed as Bengals set to report to camp

I'm not in the negotiation room with Stewart, his agent and the Bengals front office. Maybe Stewart's team is refusing to get a deal done despite a fair offer from the team. Maybe they're playing hardball for no reason. Maybe, maybe, maybe!

But if you're the Bengals, there's no way it's worth haggling with Stewart over contract details at this point. Just eat the few more guaranteed dollars he wants and get your first-round pick on the field. If you were confident enough to draft him in the first round to begin with, you should have no problem with guaranteeing him more money! You should expect him to be on the team for way longer than his rookie deal!

Cincinnati's rookies report to training camp today. Knight Jr. will be there, but Stewart will not be. He's the only unsigned first-round pick. There's no reason for this to be the case.