Bengals statement on stadium lease rings hollow amid Trey Hendrickson drama

The Cincinnati Bengals’ priorities are a bit wonky right now. Instead of trying to work on a long term deal for Trey Hendrickson or signing their rookie, Shemar Stewart, they’re highlighting the franchise and Hamilton County agreed to keep the Bengals in Cincinnati through June 2036. Keeping the team in Cincinnati was always a priority and that’s good they got that done.

But lauding this move as if it’s something to be extremely proud about considering the current climate of the team, it’s a bit odd. It shows the front office is a bit tone deaf of addressing the most pressing issues. This team, no matter where they play their football games, needs to improve on defense.

Just like Ja’Marr Chase’s and Tee Higgins’ contract extensions took precedence over everything, Hendrickson’s deal should have that same level of importance. And if I am Hendrickson, this is fracturing our relationship even more. Why Hendrickson is still planning on staying in Cincinnati at this point is truly interesting.

Cincinnati Bengals send yet another slap to Trey Hendrickson’s face with latest team update

I want to make this clear: I am not questioning the Bengals’ motives in terms of making sure the team doesn’t relocate. That’s very much an important piece through all of this. But this should not distract fans from the fact that their defense has had zero reinforcements done to it, for the most part.

If the team cared about the fans, they’d make Hendrickson’s deal just as important as staying in Cincinnati. The Bengals are entering a new era of building this franchise and with each step, they’re proving they’re not ready to be in the upper echelon of NFL franchises. This PR move feels like something the Browns would do.

Honestly, Cleveland is doing it, dangling their new Brook Park stadium over fans while they’ve made it clear they don’t want the team to leave downtown Cleveland. To be clear: This franchise doesn’t owe the fans anything. But if Cincinnati can learn a few things about some of the more successful franchises, they value the fans, even if they don’t mind making them mad.

The Bengals are showing Cincinnati fans this offseason, they really don’t value their input. I guess when you still sell out a stadium, it doesn’t matter what the front office does because they’re still collecting their paycheck.

Cincinnati will be the home for the Bengals for at least the next 10 years, which could extend another 10 years through 2046. That’s good. But don’t let that make you forget how bad the Bengals have handled their roster reconstruction this year.

On offense, they took a step toward being taken seriously as a contender. On defense, they’re still the same ol’ Bengals. And them staying in Cincinnati won’t change that.