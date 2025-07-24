Bengals young star begging Shemar Stewart to end holdout is barking up the wrong tree

Cincinnati Bengals fans are watching a rare rookie standoff unfold. Amarius Mims, the team’s young offensive tackle and last year’s first-round pick, has sent the message that he wants this year’s first-rounder Shemar Stewart on the field. However, this holdout isn’t about the amount of money or years involved. The real issue is a unique contract clause the Bengals have inserted. And that clause could change the rules on rookie guarantees.

“You don’t want to not know what to do, that’s worse than giving up a sack,” Mims said. “It shows lack of preparation.

“Whenever he does come back, I just hope he hits the ground running,” Mims said. “I know he’s a great football player; I watched his film. No team is going to pick you at No. 17 if you can’t play football. I just hope he’s got this mind right when he comes in and attacks the playbook because we’re going to need him. He’s going to be a very valuable piece to our defense, I know that for a fact. I pray he gets his deal done quick; we’re going to need him.”

The real reason for Shemar Stewart’s holdout

Stewart was picked 17th overall in April’s NFL Draft and would normally sign a four-year, fully guaranteed rookie deal worth almost $19 million. That’s standard for first-rounders. The Bengals, though, are trying to add a “voidable guarantees” clause. This provision would allow the team cancel Stewart’s guaranteed money if he’s suspended, arrested or found to have done anything “detrimental” to the team, even minor off-field incidents. Stewart’s camp is obviously opposed to this clause, arguing he has no history of trouble and shouldn’t lose protections other rookies keep. Most NFL teams only add such language for players with a known disciplinary record.

Mims is reaching out to Stewart, encouraging him to return and pointing to the benefits of learning from veterans at training camp. He credits his own success to those early reps last year and forming bonds in the locker room. But Mims didn’t face this kind of contract language as a rookie. Stewart’s absence isn’t about unwillingness or the size of his ego. It’s about holding the line on a contract precedent that could affect first-round picks in the future.

Impact and precedent for Shemar Stewart and the Bengals

Stewart was drafted to fill a major defensive need for the Bengals. His holdout leaves a big hole as camp kicks off. This dispute signals a shift in how rookie contracts could be written moving forward, which could put more players at risk. There’s clear frustration on both sides of this argument but Stewart almost sacrificing himself in some ways in order to make sure future prospects aren’t bamboozled with such clauses.