Best and worst trade destinations for Jaylen Waddle even with Dolphins wild asking price

The Miami Dolphins are going to have a busy trade deadline, as arguably no seller in the league has bigger names to make available. One of, if not the, biggest on the list is Jaylen Waddle. Though the Dolphins originally said they weren’t going to deal their star wide receiver, they’ve since changed their tune at least a bit, saying they would for the right price.

The right price? Unsurprisingly, it will be a hefty one, which could include a first-round pick and more for the former first-rounder. I get that the Dolphins want to get as much in return as they can for a player who isn't a pending free agent and who they believe could carry them into a new era of competitiveness. But they aren’t at a point where they can justify holding on to someone like Waddle.

If the Dolphins do decide to deal Waddle, not only would it come down to who’s going to fork over the best offer, but where would Waddle actually fit best? He’s a big-play receiver that can be a No. 1 option, but that doesn’t mean every team that can should throw a deal out there. Here are the best and worst fits for the Dolphins' star wideout.

Best fits for Jaylen Waddle as Dolphins entertain trading their star receiver

Buffalo Bills

I doubt the Dolphins will jump at the chance to improve a division rival, but the Bills have the ability to put forward the best to offer to get Waddle. Not only do they have players, but they also have draft capital they’d be willing to give up to get over the Kansas City Chiefs hump. At the end of the day, the Bills are 1-4 against Kansas City in the postseason.

They were able to beat the Chiefs yet again on Sunday in the regular season, but they just can’t get it done when it matters most. They finally got Dalton Kincaid back this week, which was key, but their receivers were nonexistent. That’s why they need to add some firepower; Chris Olave’s name has already been floated and Waddle could be a good option too.

Pittsburgh Steelers

After DK Metcalf, the next wide receiver on the Pittsburgh Steelers doesn’t even have 200 receiving yards yet on the season. That’s why the Steelers need to get aggressive in adding another proven receiver to the fold. Waddle makes the most sense just because he’s the perfect complement to Metcalf: They’re both downfield receivers, but Waddle can play out of the slot and make plays in space.

Aaron Rodgers isn’t having his best season by any means, so adding Waddle might help he and this offense improve and look much better than they currently do. The Steelers need to add one more piece to their offense to feel good moving forward and Waddle should be atop their list.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers need receiver help with Mike Evans sidelined, Chris Godwin still recovering and little depth beyond them. Emeka Egbuka is having a standout rookie season and Tez Johnson has been a welcome addition, but Baker Mayfield could use one more weapon to keep this offense as one of the best in the NFL.

With Waddle’s speed and ability to create in open space, this feels like a no-brainer for the Bucs. Like the other two teams, they are in an urgent championship window, meaning they don’t need the draft capital and would overspend to get Waddle. The Bucs could bolster their receiver room in the next couple of days and it just might be the difference in becoming NFC contenders or not.

Not so great fits for Jaylen Waddle that would make Miami second-guess trading him

New England Patriots

This wouldn’t be a good move for either side for a couple of reasons. For the New England Patriots, if the Dolphins are looking to pull off a heist, they shouldn’t just give up anything for Waddle. While adding him would take this offense to a new level, they have a strong receiving core already. He’s more of a luxury to the Pats than a necessity.

For the Dolphins, they gain nothing by sending a young receiver to a division rival and making a young core better. The Patriots might be inclined to go all in on Waddle if they got the chance, but it just wouldn’t make sense for the Dolphins or Patriots to seriously engage on a deal.

Kansas City Chiefs

While it seems like it would make a lot of sense for the Chiefs to go after someone like Waddle, it might not work out in the long run. With the Chiefs back to full strength in their receiver room, I just don’t see how Waddle would be able to carve out a role with Rashee Rice, Xavier Worthy and Hollywood Brown in the mix.

The Chiefs have problems on offense, but I think it’s less not about not having the weapons and more about the continued offensive line problems. Waddle isn’t going to fix that, which is why if the Chiefs are buyers, they stay away from Waddle and improve elsewhere.

More NFL news and analysis