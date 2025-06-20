Best NFL breakout candidate at every position: Drake Maye primed to shine

As the new NFL season gets underway, plenty of players will have their sights set on becoming a household name. Ranging from newcomers to guys who have been in the league for a few years and have yet to break through.

Here's one player at every position that is primed to make that step.

Note: Offensive and defensive line are counted as one position each.

QB Drake Maye, New England Patriots

The No. 3 overall pick of the 2024 NFL Draft didn’t enjoy nearly as much success as the passer drafted one spot ahead of him — Washington’s Jayden Daniels — but his support system is more solidified in New England entering this campaign.

Maye became the first signal-caller since the 1970s to have 10 different receivers to reel in touchdown passes to start his career. While some view that as an ability to share the ball, it’s more accurately attributed to the lack of a true No. 1 receiver.

He’ll have some new targets to look toward this time around, a group headlined by Stefon Diggs. Diggs arrived by way of Houston and was on pace for his seventh straight 1,000-yard season before tearing his ACL last season.

RB Quinshon Judkins, Cleveland Browns

Along with Dylan Sampson, Judkins was one of two tailbacks Cleveland drafted in April. The moves signaled the end of Nick Chubb’s time with the Browns.

Judkins was part of a one-two punch with TreVeyon Henderson at Ohio State last season, registering 1,060 yards and 14 touchdowns. In what is arguably the most smashmouth division in football, Judkins will be a key addition in Kevin Stefanski’s backfield. Expect him to make some noise as the team’s probable starter.

WR Calvin Austin III, Pittsburgh Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers find themselves in a similar situation to last year. They switched George Pickens out with DK Metcalf and don’t have a clear-cut No. 2 option for Aaron Rodgers to throw to.

Pat Freiermuth played a big role in the team’s passing game last season, but Steelers receivers coach Zach Azzani recently said not to count the 5-foot-9, 165-pound Austin out as the guy who steps up in a group that includes Roman Wilson and Robert Woods.

Austin had 548 yards and four touchdowns on 36 catches last season.

TE Cade Otton, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mike Evans said earlier this week that this Tampa Bay receivers room is the best he’s been a part of. It includes Chris Godwin, Jalen McMillan, Trey Palmer, and rookies Emeka Egbuka and Tez Johnson. Lost in that mix might be Otton, a fourth-year guy out of Washington.

Otton has had some trouble with drops, but has also gained trust with quarterback Baker Mayfield. Otton totaled 600 yards and four touchdowns on 59 grabs a season ago. Expect more out of him this go-round. After all, you can’t cover everybody.

OT Kelvin Banks Jr., New Orleans Saints

On the offensive line, Banks is a sensible pick here. He gave up just three sacks in 42 starts at left tackle during his time at Texas. Arch Manning probably wishes Banks would’ve stayed around another year.

Whoever new head coach Kellen Moore trots out to start behind center — Tyler Shough, Spencer Rattler or Jake Haener — will be well-protected on the side that Banks is stationed at.

DT Tyleik Williams, Detroit Lions

Detroit’s defensive front was lacking last year, especially after Aidan Hutchinson went down with a season-ending injury. In steps Williams, a first-round pick out of Ohio State, to fortify that side of the trenches for Dan Campbell’s crew.

Williams provides some flexibility and surprising ability for his large frame. He’ll be out to prove why he’ll be a dependable run-stopper as Detroit will have to make decisions on the futures of some veterans, including DJ Reader.

LB Devin Lloyd, Jacksonville Jaguars

Any player whose fifth-year option is declined is assumed to be motivated. Lloyd fits into that category, though his tackling production has been steady.

The Jacksonville Jaguars’ 2022 first-round pick hasn’t lived up to his billing as a rangy, instinctual defender. In front of a new regime led by head coach Liam Coen and general manager James Gladstone, Lloyd can prove he can make big plays and earn a big payday in return.

CB Mike Sainristil, Washington Commanders

Washington did itself a favor by taking Sainristil in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft. He proved himself as both a slot and boundary coverman. The Commanders traded for Marshon Lattimore last season, but Sainristil could wind up being the better of the two as this season rolls along.

Sainristil notched a pair of interceptions in the playoffs. The Michigan product will aim to emerge as one of the better players at his position during his second campaign.