Best NFL Draft targets with the No. 1 pick for the worst teams in the league

It's mid-November and we still don't really know who the NFL's worst team is, which is largely due to the fact that the NFL has a number of bad teams to choose from this year. There are six you could talk yourself into believing will be bad enough down the stretch to land the No. 1 overall pick in next year's NFL Draft.

But who will those teams take if they land at No. 1? At least two of the teams drafted a quarterback in the first round last year and wouldn't be looking for one this time around, while two of the other options have had such bad luck drafting quarterbacks that they might talk themselves out of doing so this year.

Let's look at the top draft target for the NFL's six worst teams rigiht now. Here's who the team might zero in on if they land the first pick in 2026.

Tennessee Titans: EDGE Rueben Bain Jr., Miami

Okay, so what the Titans really should do here is trade down and then take the best wide receiver on the board in order to build around last year's top pick Cam Ward. But if the team sticks at No. 1, then Miami edge rusher Rueben Bain Jr. is clearly the answer. He's the best player in this draft class, hands down.

Bain is a strong, versatile lineman who can play inside or outside. He needs to develop his pass-rushing skills a bit more, but he has the raw ability to get around defenders and get after the football.

He's also a player the Titans clearly need. Arden Key will be a free agent after this season and paying him seems like a bad financial decision for a rebuilding team. Letting him walk and bringing Bain in is a great solution.

New Orleans Saints: QB Fernando Mendoza, Indiana

Indiana v Maryland | G Fiume/GettyImages

The Saints could end up convinced by the end of this season to stick with Tyler Shough next year, but if that happens, it'd mean New Orleans got some wins down the stretch and wound up picking outside of the top five.

Landing at No. 1 would likely be a sign that Shough isn't it, which ... let's face it, that was clear from the moment that the 47-year-old rookie — I'm joking on the age, btw — lost the offseason quarterback battle to Spencer Rattler.

Indiana's Fernando Mendoza is the best quarterback in this class. He's not the best athlete, but he has a great understanding of the game and an arm that can deliver the ball anywhere. Mendoza makes fast decisions and this would likely be the best-case scenario for him among potential landing spots, as he'd have Chris Olave to throw the ball to.

New York Jets: QB Fernando Mendoza, Indiana

Yep, we've got a repeat here. The Jets clearly need a quarterback, as Justin Fields is not the answer and backup Tyrod Taylor is backup Tyrod Taylor.

As for which quarterback to take, Mendoza stands out for the same reason he stood out for New Orleans. New York needs someone with composure, someone who can go into a bad situation and make things work (in cold weather, no less). Mendoza took Cal to a bowl game last year, which feels like proof that he can make the most of a bad situation.

New York Giants: WR Jordyn Tyson, Arizona State (via trading down)

Jaxson Dart looks like the answer at QB for New York. Now, it's time to get him some more weapons. With Malik Nabers hurt, we've seen just how shallow the receiver depth is on this Giants team, so adding the best wideout in the 2026 class would be a huge win.

Tyson is a great route runner, and while he's not going to wow you with pure speed, he's functional enough as an athlete for that not to be a major negative. Where he really wins is with his hands and his ability to make tough catches. Let him play the Wan'Dale Robinson role and watch him shine.

Las Vegas Raiders: S Caleb Downs, Ohio State (via trading down)

Sure, the Raiders could draft a quarterback here, but I just don't see Pete Carroll doing that. He'll turn 75 years old in September, and if he's going to replace Geno Smith this offseason, it's going to be with a veteran who he can try to win immediately with. Carroll doesn't have time to turn to a rookie passer.

Tyson would make sense here based on the team's need at wide receiver, but I think Ohio State defensive back Caleb Downs makes the most sense. Lonnie Johnson is a free agent this offseason while Jeremy Chinn and Isaiah Pola-Mao are free agents in 2027. Adding a young, potentially elite safety can help give Vegas a building block for its defense.

Cleveland Browns: QB Ty Simpson, Alabama

LSU v Alabama | Kevin C. Cox/GettyImages

It would have been boring to just list Mendoza's name again, so let's explore the other top quarterback, Bama's Ty Simpson.

Mendoza is the best quarterback in this class, but Simpson is a close second. I don't think he has the arm talent of Mendoza, but he's a high-level processor who has impeccable timing and avoids turnovers. He's probably the safer option, and considering how poorly the Browns have managed the quarterback position over the past, like, 20 years, it might be wise to just make the safe play here.