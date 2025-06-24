The best, worst and funniest Eagles tattoos you've ever seen

Art is subjective. A person who gets their body tattooed from head to toe so that they look like a lizard is cool to a very, very specific group of people, and it’ll look incredibly disgusting to everyone else. That’s where we’re at with the Jason Kelce tattoo; it’s a pin-up style picture of an offensive lineman with an Eagle doing a whole lot of work. That’s art, baby.

Eagles fans are nuts 😂



(tt/joethewizard55) pic.twitter.com/jtaCXz57dG — Crossing Broad (@CrossingBroad) June 12, 2025

You can love it or you can hate it; there’s not a whole lot of gray area on that one… but it does beg the question, what are some of the best and/or worst Philadelphia Eagles tattoos out there?

Inked up or stinked up?

First and foremost, Dunphy has the best tattoos. He has the most surface area, and he’s used it perfectly. He’s a hall-of-fame tattoo guy. He deserves respect.

I’m not a tattoo guy because needles are terrifying. So when I’m saying if these tattoos are good or bad, I’m not judging them based on the minute needlework or any ‘tattoo snob’ stuff. This is based on the tattoo itself, what it means, and just how it looks overall.

These are some of the best and worst tattoos from Eagles players, fans, and a guy who is an absolute wild card.

Winners win

The thing about being on a Super Bowl-winning team is that if you get a tattoo about it, then it’s great and there's nothing anyone can say about it. Likewise, if you’re a first-round draft pick and you get that tattooed, then it’s great, and there’s also nothing anyone can say about it.

Quinyon Mitchell, who was famously a first-round draft pick and is also famously a Super Bowl champion, decided to combine those two famous aspects of his life.

Eagles CB Quinyon Mitchell got some new ink

@ joshjohnsontattoo on IG

The 3D Eagles is well done, I haven't seen that before.

It's coming along nice!

Save room for that 2nd Super Bowl, Q! pic.twitter.com/LwZ4D6PO4H — David (@PHLEagleNews) March 8, 2025

Is that gaudy? Yep. Is it ambitious? Sure is. Is it so big that it takes up the entire chest of a professional athlete? You bet. On anyone else, this tattoo is terrible. On Mitchell, it’s perfect.

We just have to hope that he doesn’t get addicted to tattoos. It starts with a mondo-sized Super Bowl piece, and a year later, he ends up looking like Michael Scofield from Prison Break, with the blueprints to Quinyonamo Bay tattooed all over his body…actually, that’d be super sick if he did that.

Premature celebration

It’s a waste of time to try to figure out what is wrong with the people who get the early ‘____ champion’ tattoos. You would think that these people would learn, but every single year, for every single sport, there are always a handful of people who get those tattoos.

Then on the other side of that coin, hockey players refuse to touch some trophies because they’re afraid it will jinx them and stop them from winning the Stanley Cup. It’s wild.

Well, in 2022, some clown decided to get an early, ‘Eagles Super Bowl LVII champions’ tattoo.

This #Eagles fan got a Super Bowl LVII Champions tattoo a bit prematurely… but at least he owned up to it.



(via IG: 23_fon, wcmizzy) pic.twitter.com/2NxtvDunqW — Eagles Nation (@PHLEaglesNation) February 20, 2023

Undoubtedly unbelievable, truly terroristic, and abhorrently abysmal. That means the people who are at fault for the Eagles losing that Super Bowl are (in order): Jonathan Gannon, George “The Sodfather” Toma, and this guy.

Getting the ‘Crying Jordan’ meme added to the piece does not make it any less bad. If anything, he should have to get “LVII” tattooed on his forehead like a scarlet letter. It’s treasonous and selfish. Just an unbelievably bad tattoo.

A lack of Xs and Os

Not only was the Philly Special the best offensive play in Super Bowl history, but it’s also one of the most recognizable diagrammed plays. You can see Corey Clement moving behind Nick Foles, then Foles moving behind Lane Johnson, then Clement pitching the ball to Trey Burton, and then Burton with a perfect throw to Foles. That is art.

It also made a perfect tattoo, and there are a whole lot of people who got one. This one just so happened to be one of the cleanest:

While I have your attention is this the best Philly Special tattoo you’ve seen? pic.twitter.com/QDrIiIwd1u — MavinX (@Wile125) June 27, 2020

There are plenty of tattoos like this that are just diagrammed plays, but this one with the numbers? *Chef’s kiss*

From Denver with hate

Sports hate is a beautiful thing. Someone can be a really good person who does really good things, but because they’re on a team that you don’t like, that means they’re a bad guy. For example, Dak Prescott won the 2022 Walter Peyton Man of the Year, and he received the award before Super Bowl LVII. Unfortunately for him, there were a ton of Eagles fans at the game, and he was booed the entire time he was announced. That’s just how it works.

There was a guy in Denver who took his hate for Tom Brady to a whole new level. When the Eagles beat the Patriots in Super Bowl LII, after Brandon Graham made the most important play in franchise history when he strip-sacked Tom Brady with 2:14 left in the fourth quarter, a Broncos fan got an Eagles tattoo:

What if your hate for Tom Brady & the Patriots was so deep that you wanted to commemorate their Super Bowl loss with a tattoo of the winning team you don't even cheer for w/ a "FYTB" caption. I'll let u guess what that stands for. Wow. pic.twitter.com/CNqIUAOsZp — Zach Bye (@byesline) April 30, 2018

The idea behind the tat is great, unfortunately, of course, the logo is facing the wrong way. That’s kind of a big thing. The Eagles are the only team in the NFL with a logo that faces to the left, and to get that wrong is kind of a faux pas.

It makes sense if the artist is in Denver and he is used to making pieces with right-facing logos, so you almost have to give the whole thing a pass on that front. Regardless, this is dedication to the hate, and there’s really no other option than to respect it.