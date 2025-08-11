Bill Simmons' disrespect for Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs isn't backed by anything real

Bill Simmons’ latest rant and ranking placed Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills ahead of Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs atop his quarterback pyramid and Chiefs fans are in their feelings over it. This isn’t just a minor slight, it’s a head-scratcher that ignores years of hard evidence. When a national voice like Simmons takes a stance like this, it doesn’t just spark debate, it pours fuel on a fire that fans in Kansas City cannot fathom.

"I did not have Patrick Mahomes at the top of the pyramid," Simmons explained, h/t Sports lllustrated. "When it came right down to it, I just think Josh Allen's the best quarterback in the league. Game by game, regular season, durability. He can make chicken salad out of chicken [expletive].

"From what we saw from Mahomes last year, which I want to go into in a second, I just don't think it's fair to put him over Josh Allen, especially because Mahomes didn't win the Super Bowl last year," Simmons ended his rant with.

Simmons decided Josh Allen is king, putting him at the top spot and knocking Mahomes down the list to the second tier alongside Lamar Jackson and Joe Burrow. How is this justified, you ask? Simmons talks up Allen’s regular-season heroics and claims he’s the league’s most durable, dynamic force. Unsurprisingly for Simmons, which didn’t go over well and of course there was bound to be push back. Across Reddit and sports media, the consensus is that Simmons’ logic feels flimsy. Allen hasn’t managed a playoff win against the Chiefs and every January, Mahomes is the last man standing whether he wins the Super Bowl or not, while Buffalo goes home empty-handed.

Allen over Mahomes?@BillSimmons has a new face at the top of his QB Pyramid. pic.twitter.com/40MYi6MoOd — The Ringer (@ringer) August 11, 2025

Let’s be real. Mahomes isn’t just good, he’s been historically great in his career. Three Super Bowl rings, three Super Bowl MVPs, two league MVPs and five trips to the biggest stage in just eight seasons. He’s shattered records left and right and is already the most successful QB in his era.

Even when the Chiefs’ roster is thin or plagued by injury, Mahomes turns water into wine. That’s more than can be said for Allen or anyone else on Simmons’ list. Allen (finally) winning his first MVP award last season likely accounts for Simmons’ praise but overall Mahomes is still the one they’re all looking up to.

One big truth of the matter is that Allen still hasn’t defeated Mahomes when it counts most. No Super Bowls. No clutch playoff wins over Kansas City. Every time the stakes are highest, Mahomes delivers like the US Postal Service. The gap isn’t even close. Simmons’ ranking is lacking in substance of what’s real. It’s a headline chasing, unreal portrayal of the facts.

The storylines may shift, but the reality remains the same. There’s a push to sell the idea that the Chiefs are sliding and that Mahomes is fading. Take a look at the roster, coaching staff and overall number and you’ll see a team still built to win, especially with Mahomes running the show backed by Andy Reid. Kansas City’s playoff dominance and Mahomes’ consistency remain unmatched and that’s just the honest truth.