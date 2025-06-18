The Bills are waiting on a breakout star who could shock the league

The Buffalo Bills come into the 2025 offseason still looking like Super Bowl contenders, but still fighting to get over the hump — the Kansas City Chiefs. When Stefon Diggs was traded to Houston before the 2024 season, the question entering last year was: who becomes the next go-to weapon for Josh Allen? While in 2024 we saw a committee approach and Josh Allen doing MVP plays, there’s a growing buzz that second-year wide receiver Keon Coleman could be the player to take over in 2025 — and shock the NFL while doing it.

Coleman, the Bills second-round pick from Florida State in 2024, had an uneven rookie campaign but showed enough flashes to suggest stardom could be on the horizon. With a full offseason under his belt and a more defined role in Buffalo’s offense, the stage is set for a breakout.

Why Keon Coleman could break out in 2025

Coleman’s rookie numbers were solid considering his limited usage: 29 receptions, 556 receiving yards and 4 touchdowns in 13 games, good for an average of 19.2 yards per catch, second-highest among Bills receivers. His knack for making contested catches, his physical style, and his ability to stretch the field stood out, especially during Buffalo’s mid-season push.

More importantly, the chemistry with reigning MVP Josh Allen continues to grow. During OTAs, Allen was vocal about what Coleman brings to the team, saying, "He’s a guy that wants the ball. It’s hard not to throw it to him.”

Coleman’s performance in practices has reflected that trust. He’s routinely made highlight-reel catches, and the coaching staff has noticed his improvement in foot work, explosiveness and command of the playbook.

Coleman hasn’t just caught the attention of fans and teammates. Pro Football Focus recently named him the Bills top breakout candidate for the 2025 season. They highlighted his upside based upon several key traits: a high yards-per-catch, elite ball tracking, and a rare ability to win in tight coverage. Despite separation concerns early in his rookie year, Coleman’s growth as a route under was noticeable down the stretch and is expected to take a huge leap in 2025.

Per PFF, Coleman posted a 68.8 receiving grade and showed strong efficiency with 1.55 yards per route run — numbers that typically trend upward in year 2 for receivers with strong quarterback play.

With offensive coordinator Joe Brady designing more vertical and RPO-based schemes to maximize Allen’s mobility and deep ball threat, Coleman could be one of the biggest benefactors in 2025. His size (6-foot-4) and physicality make him an ideal red-zone target, and if he continues to improve his release at the line of scrimmage, he could be nearly unguardable on the outside.

Opportunity is knocking for Keon Coleman

Buffalo’s receving room has talent — Khalil Shakir, Curtis Samuel, and tight end Dalton Kincaid — but none bring the full-package traits that Coleman can have. With a full offseason under his belt and working more closely with Allen, Coleman could lead the team in targets this year.

The Bills clearly believe he’s ready. Head coach Sean McDermott said that Coleman “came back more mature, more focused, and physically better prepared.” Wide receivers often make their biggest leap from Year 1 to Year 2 — and Buffalo is counting on that trend continuing with Coleman.

Of course, breakouts aren’t guaranteed. Coleman still has a lot to prove coming into Year 2. At times during the 2024 season, he struggled to create separation against press coverage and had a couple key drops in contested situations, but these are very correctable traits, especially for a player who is still 21 years old and freak athlete as well going against NFL cornerbacks.

A star in the making

If Coleman continues tending upward and develops more consistency in his routes and hands, the sky’s the limit. He has all the tools: size, speed, vertical ability, and a Top 3 quarterback who believes in him. More importantly, he has the opportunity to showcase himself.

Josh Allen and the Bills don’t just need Keon Coleman to step up — they’re planning on it. If early reports from OTAs gave any indication, he might be on the verge of doing something special.

”He’s made for a city like Buffalo,” Allen said.

Every year, a young receiver bursts onto the scene and shifts the narrative. In 2025, don’t be surprised if that player is Keon Coleman — the quiet storm waiting to erupt in Orchard Park.