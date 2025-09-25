Blockbuster trades to save the 0-3 teams after Week 3

After three weeks of NFL football, and we have now seen a large-enough sample size of every NFL team to at least think about what this season will mean for them. And for the NFL's last teams with zero wins on the table, that likely means moves are about to be made. Whether they are poised to begin the rebuilding process or try to salvage the season or near-future, these teams are at the forefront of desperation.

With that said, these are the blockbuster trades that they should be looking at before the November deadline.

New York Jets

Jets receive: DJ Moore, 2026 Second Round Pick Bears receive: Breece Hall, Allen Lazard

This is the tail of two big names finding hope on different teams after starting off the 2025 season on a bit of a downer. Both DJ Moore (4 receptions, 5.3 TPG, 135 receiving yards) and Breece Hall (4.1 YPR, 157 rushing yards, 0 TDs) have not performed up to their usual standards this year in a way that makes it seem like neither are being relied on much at all. Breece Hall ceded a sizable amount of opportunities to back-up Braelon Allen, and DJ Moore has officially been eclipsed by Rome Odunze. Moore is not a WR2, and certainly isn't paid to be.

And while New York's defense is absolutely bottom tier, they have been able to actually move the ball and put points on the board. Doubling down by getting Justin Fields his favorite target from Chicago and turning their wide receiver room into a legitimately threatening duo feels like the right move for Gang Green, while also shedding decent salary in Allen Lazard and freeing them of awkward conversations with Breece Hall, especially now that his heir-apparent has already arrived.

Houston Texans

Texans receive: De'Von Achane Bears receive: NYG 2026 3rd round pick

This is only part one of the 2025 Miami Dolphins Blow-Up Fireworks Spectacular (TM). They are also 0-3, and of all the NFL's winless teams through the early part of the 2025 season, the Dolphins are the ones that would most appreciate just pure quality draft capital. Enter the Texans, who, if they truly believe in CJ Stroud's future as a franchise quarterback, must continue to invest into his weapons. Achane is linked to the Chiefs and Bears, but Stroud, more than either team, could make use of a playmaker to check down to.

The Texans' offensive line is somehow performing worse than last year, and Stroud is clearly rattled after getting pressured and hit so often. Outside of Nico Collins, Houston's only plust on offense is Nick Chubb. This team will need a spark, even after Joe Mixon gets back (when?), and Achane is just a season removed from where he put up 1,500 yards with nearly 600 coming from the air. If you want an actual screen game, go get someone who is built for it.

New York Giants

Giants receive: MIN 2026 5th round pick Bears receive: Russell Wilson

The Giants are in a bit of a sticky situation among the current 0-3 teams, in that their roster is largely ready to go -- at least on paper. They will get plenty of calls for Kayvon Thibodeaux and Jameis Winston, but Thibodeaux's value can only grow and Wilson is too entrenched as a morale guy and rock solid backup. No, New York's best trade to make is to move on quickly from Russell Wilson, now that he's been benched in favor of rookie Jaxson Dart.

Jameis Winston is as solid a backup as backup gets, but Wilson will continue to loom behind whoever he's covering -- let him be someone else's problem. The Panthers, who have already benched Bryce Young once before, are undoubtedly not impressed with his continued low-tier QB ranking, and head coach Dave Canales was Wilson's QB coach in Seattle for a decade. They have an extra pick to burn in 2026, and New York could use that to further the rebuild of their young core.

Miami Dolphins

Dolphins receive: 2026 1st round pick, 2027 4th- round pick Chiefs receive: Tyreek Hill

**** it, let's have fun. After all, why shouldn't we have fun at the Miami Dolphins Blow-It-Up Fireworks Bonanza Spectacular (TM)? They are so broken, and it has felt like years since head coach Mike McDaniel looked like the latest in the NFL's line of young offensive geniuses. Tua is broken as a quarterback, and on offense, no one should really be untouchable outside of Jaylen Waddle. Keep in mind by the way, while Tua was devolving in 2024, Hill's "down season" still saw him post nearly 1,000 yards, and that could be easily attributed to him ceding nearly half his target volume to the ascendent De'Von Achane.

At 31, Tyreek Hill still has plenty of good football left, and he should get a chance to use it up for not just any contender, but the one he helped build. And since Kansas City is in such a win-now mode, you could say that a first and fourth rounder are a cheap price to pay for Patrick Mahomes' first love, still in his prime.

Tennessee Titans

Titans receive: 2026 3rd round pick, Curtis Samuel, Khalil Shakir Bills receive: Calvin Ridley

Before you turn your nose up at this trade suggestion, you should know that the Bills are considered a potential buyer at the wide receiver position prior to the trade deadline. And analysts are correct -- while Josh Allen is putting together another case for the NFL's top MVP candidate, it is noteworthy that none of his pass catchers are averaging more than six targets per game. In fact, it's tight end Dalton Kincaid that is second on the team after Keon Coleman.

Meanwhile, Calvin Ridley is coming off a 1,000 yard season but has failed to build chemistry with Cam Ward -- and with the ascendance of Ward's fellow rookie Elic Ayomanor, Ridley is way too expensive for the Titans to hold onto, especially in a rebuild. He'd provide Josh Allen with a true number one receiving option, and the Titans would get the rest of Shakir's potential, as well as Day 2 draft capital to assist with the rebuild.

New Orleans Saints

Saints receive: 2026 1st round pick 49ers receive: Chris Olave

I will readily admit that this isn't the trade that I was almost going to propose. But right now, Kansas City is the evil empire, Alvin Kamara clearly wants to be a Saint for life, and is the only real bright spot for New Orleans fans. I could not, in good conscience, suggest that he leave. However, I am still of the mind that New Orleans is nowhere near the place where they can match the timeline of Chris Olave as he enters into his prime.

Outside of the Kamara-ness of it all, this team is in need of a huge blow-up fire sale in the same way that the Dolphins are, and the best value they can get is through Chris Olave. Olave is a true number one receiver that is having his career ruined in New Orleans. And I would understand the notion of wanting to stick it out with him, but good lord do they not have their quarterback situation thought out, even if Spencer Rattler has them actually treading water as a mid-tier offensive team.

The Ravens and 49ers are two teams that require wide receiver help, but it's the 49ers that are truly devoid of any explosion outside of Christian McCaffrey. And with his injury history, boy is that a scary notion. Look for New Orleans to deal Olave to the team of the two with the odds of the higher draft pick, and begin their rebuild anew in 2026.