Bo Nix's elite performance is more than just the Cowboys' saloon-door defense

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix had a career day against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 8.

The debate following Nix’s big day is whether it was due to a porous Cowboys defense or an actual turning point for the second year QB and the Broncos offense. Either way, Nix has begun to make a name for himself in the league. Sunday’s performance only proves that.

Big time performances for Bo Nix

Nix had a magical game against Dallas, completing 19 of his 29 passes for 247 yards, 4 touchdowns, one interception and his highest single game passer rating of the season at 117.4. He also averaged 11.7 air yards per pass attempt, which is the second highest of Nix’s career, and completed 7 of 13 attempts over 10 air yards for 150 yards and three TDs.

This was Denver’s fifth consecutive win after starting the season 1-2. But on Sunday, how much of that was Nix and Denver’s offense as opposed to the level of competition in facing Dallas’s defense? The Cowboys’ defense is second worst in the league, allowing 404.6 yards per game, only the Cincinnati Bengals are worse. Dallas is also second worst in points allowed per game at 31.3, just ahead of the Bengals (31.6) once again.

During Sunday’s matchup with the Cowboys, Nix did what any able-bodied QB with a halfway decent offensive attack would do in putting on his best Patrick Mahomes impersonation. Of course, facing a defense as lackluster as the Cowboys’ helps, but Nix had to go out there and execute on the field. Although the Broncos' offense had already begun to heat up the previous week, scoring 33 against the New York Giants.

Could Bo Nix be the next elite QB?

In the last two weeks, Nix has scored eight total touchdowns. Against the Giants, Nix threw for two touchdowns and also rushed for two in a huge fourth quarter comeback. That’s back-to-back four TD games for the 2024 first-round pick. Nix looks more and more comfortable in head coach Sean Payton’s offense each week.

The next challenge for Denver only gets tougher as they travel to Houston to face the Texans’ No. 1 defense. Houston ranks No. 1 in yards allowed per game (266.9) and fewest points allowed per game (14.7). This should be the biggest defensive challenge to date for Nix and the offense.

Through eight games, Nix is on pace to outdo his rookie campaign of 29 TDs and 3,775 passing yards. He even has three rushing TDs already compared to four last season. Say what you want about the defense in Dallas, Nix is a primetime player and it seems like he’s arrived as one of the elite young QBs ready to make his mark on the league.