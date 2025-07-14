Bo Nix still has plenty to prove after being placed in a category with Aaron Rodgers

The 2025 NFL season is quickly approaching as teams begin to prepare to report to training camp, and the first preseason game is 15 days away. With the season on the horizon, NFL coaches, executives, and scouts recently ranked their top 10 quarterbacks for 2025.

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix, who had an impressive rookie season, was ranked in the other receiving votes category for this season. Other quarterbacks that joined Nix in the category included Aaron Rodgers, Dak Prescott, Brock Purdy, Kyler Murray, and Tua Tagovailoa.

No Nix's rookie season with the Broncos

In his rookie season, Nix led the Broncos to the playoffs for the first time since 2016 with a 10-7 record. The Broncos would lose in the AFC Wild Card Round to the Buffalo Bills 31-7. Nix had an impressive first season for Denver, throwing for 3,775 yards, 29 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions.

Nix was named a finalist for the AP Offensive Rookie of the Year award and won several Rookie of the Week awards throughout the season. He ranked first among NFL rookie quarterbacks in passing yards, with Jayden Daniels of the Washington Commanders ranking second and Caleb Williams of the Chicago Bears in third.

Bo Nix still has more to prove heading into year two

One of the underrated storylines in the 2025 NFL season is how rookie quarterbacks like Daniels and Nix build off an impressive rookie season. In recent NFL history, we've seen rookie quarterbacks who have had breakout first seasons hit the sophomore slump in year two. A recent example would be C.J. Stroud last season with the Houston Texans.

Nix enters his second season with the Broncos with arguably a better and more explosive offense than he led to the playoffs during his rookie year. The Broncos added former Los Angeles Chargers running back JK Dobbins to their backfield and Jaguars tight end Evan Engram to their tight end room, a position that Denver was lacking last season.

Wide receivers Courtland Sutton, Marvin Mims Jr, and Devaughn Vele also return after their productive contributions to the Broncos last season.

A young wide receiver who could provide a benefit for Nix at quarterback is Illinois wide receiver Pat Bryant, whom the Broncos drafted 74th overall in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Bryant recorded 984 yards on 54 catches for 10 touchdowns in his senior season with the Fighting Illini.

With multiple reliable options on offense for the Broncos, Nix will continue to thrive and grow as a quarterback in his second season. It'll be interesting to see where the Broncos fit in the playoff picture and if they can improve on the 7th seed, or do they take a step back and miss the playoffs in a loaded AFC.