Bold Patriots signing has everything to do with Drake Maye

The New England Patriots signed 2025 second-round pick TreVeyon Henderson to his rookie contract on Saturday. That wouldn't make headlines in most years, but in 2025, as second-rounders across the league have gotten precariously close to becoming training camp holdouts, it feels much more important. This deal specifically raises eyebrows because Henderson, the No. 38 overall pick, got a fully guaranteed four-year contract from the Patriots.

And that's fine! Running backs don't last too long in the NFL, we know that, so a four-year, fully guaranteed deal feels a little riskier than normal. But Henderson is the presumed starter for the Patriots in Week 1, and the Pats want him to be on the field day one of training camp with his backfield partner Drake Maye. That's a franchise having confidence in its draft pick — something that a few other teams could take note of.

Patriots want to give Drake Maye a real weapon in the backfield

Last year's starter, Rhamondre Stevenson, is a capable NFL running back. But Drake Maye needs better weapons than "capable," and New England is hoping Henderson provides that pop to take some pressure off Maye.

A national champion with Ohio State last season, Henderson rushed for over 3700 yards in his college career and could have easily been picked in the first round in April, but he fell to the Pats at No. 38 and now he'll line up with Maye as the Patriots try to inject some playmakers into their offense.

Drake Maye was solid in 2024; he wasn't perfect, but he was better than expected, especially with the lack of top-end talent around him on offense. Henderson is one piece of a revamped offensive lineup, and giving him a guranteed deal is merely a vote of confidence that he can help Maye take his game to the next level.

When you have a franchise quarterback — which Maye appears to be from early returns — you do whatever you can to surround him with explosive talent.