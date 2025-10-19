Breece Hall injury drives Jets' miserable season into full-on nightmare territory

The New York Jets entered Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers as the sole winless team left in the NFL this season. Their obvious goal against Carolina was to change that. The less obvious objective for New York was to exit the game without any injuries to veterans who might have value on the trade market.

Unfortunately for the Jets, arguably their most valuable veteran left the game against the Panthers in the first half due to injury.

#Jets RB Breece Hall is injured and went right to the locker room. He spiked his helmet in frustration on the sidelines as he headed towards the locker room: pic.twitter.com/FVUDKR25eC — Arye Pulli (@AryePulliNFL) October 19, 2025

Running back Breece Hall has been one of the few bright spots for the team's offense in 2025 and has been mentioned prominently in talks ahead of the NFL trade deadline. The general consensus is that New York should offload any veteran capable of bringing back draft capital in the coming weeks.

If Hall does go on the shelf, then NFL teams looking for help at running back will move on to other targets. He's a productive back, but Hall is not the sort of transcendent star that teams will trade for if they need to wait for him to get back on the field.

Breece Hall injury would be the cherry on top of Jets' nightmare season

Some Jets fans might go so far as to wonder why Hall was put on the field against the Panthers. They easily could have handed him an injury designation that would have kept him in street clothes for another week. That would have provided the team's front office with another seven days to secure a trade before deciding whether or not to put him back into live action.

The silver lining here for New York is that Hall is not the sort of superstar that's going to draw massive draft compensation in a trade. The Jets would be lucky to get a certain Day 3 pick with any upside for their No. 1 running back. Hall can give a playoff team a nice boost down the stretch but he won't be shifting any team's Super Bowl odds upon arrival, and he's in the final year of his rookie contract and will be looking for a new deal in a few months' time. Combine that with his well-documented injury history, and his market figured to be mixed at best.

Fans in New York should hope that Hall gets back on the field soon and flashes the sort of big play ability that can convince another team to overpay for his services. That's the best case scenario for the Jets and their running back in the midst of a disastrous 2025 campaign. The way things are going right now, though, don't get your hopes up.