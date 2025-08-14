Breece Hall's reaction to James Cook deal says everything about Jets future

Two of the NFL's premier running backs recently received contract extensions, with James Cook and Kyren Williams signing deals with their respective teams. Cook agreed to terms with the Buffalo Bills on a four-year, $48 million contract extension, while Williams was inked to a three-year, $33 million deal with the Los Angeles Rams

Breece Hall speaks on the two contract extensions

With both running backs extended for the foreseeable future, where does that leave New York Jets running back Breece Hall? The talented four-year running back out of Iowa State is not expected to receive a contract extension before the start of the 2025 season.

Hall recently was asked about the contract extensions of Cook and Williams and when he could receive a similar fate.

"They've done more than I. They've been in better situations. I feel like I'm just as talented as anyone, but those two guys deserve their payday and got what they deserve," said Hall.

Hall is deserving of a contract extension but will the Jets give him one?

In his three seasons with the Jets, Hall has proven to be one of the top young talents at the running back position. Hall has rushed for 2,333 yards and 14 touchdowns in his Jets career, while averaging 4.6 yards per carry.

While many argue that Hall is deserving of a contract extension similar to the ones that Williams and Cook received, the Jets running back's words confirm that he has a ways to go before earning that type of deal.

While talented, Hall has shown flashes of his inconsistency at times over the last three seasons. There have been many games where Hall has not had a significant impact on a game in rushing; his fantasy football owners are very familiar with this situation.

Last season, for example, there were several games where Hall rushed for under 40 yards in a game. Turnovers have also been a struggle for Hall throughout his NFL career. Last season with the Jets, Hall recorded five fumbles, which was a season high after having two the year prior.

It would be foolish of the Jets not to give Hall a contract extension sometime in the future. With the Jets organization and its future of making bad decisions, you never know. Given what Hall needs to improve on heading into his fourth season in the NFL, expect an extension sometime this season or in the next offseason.