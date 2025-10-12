3 Breece Hall trades to save the Jets fading star's career before it's too late

The New York Jets need to start thinking about selling. Their season is all but over and at 0-6 after their London game against the Denver Broncos, nothing will save them. Which is why they should look at offloading some of their top producers to get some draft capital to start looking toward the future. One of those budding stars is Breece Hall.

Hall burst onto the scene his second season after playing in just seven games as a rookie. He’s been hot and cold since the 2023 season, but he’s proving this season he still has some value and could help jumpstart the Jets pending rebuild. There’s several teams out there that could use a solid running back, specifically a couple of contenders.

Here’s three teams the New York Jets need to explore if Hall wants any shot of reaching the potential he flexed his second year in the NFL. Likewise, maybe a new team could be what helps Hall take the next step as a feature back in the NFL.

Los Angeles Chargers

The Los Angeles Chargers need a running back badly. Jim Harbaugh’s philosophy is based on having an elite running game, which then opens up the passing game and with both Najee Harris and Omarion Hampton on IR, they need some immediate alternatives if they want to contend in the AFC West this year. The Chargers have lost the last two games after opening the year 3-0 and a large part is the lack of running game.

Justin Herbert is the leading rusher among the active players for the Chargers and that’s a problem. Anytime you’re relying on your quarterback to produce in the run game, it’s hurting you. Hall could save the Chargers from a heap of troubles moving forward with his arrival. Even if it’s not Hall, the Chargers need to get reinforcements in the backfield.

Hall is their best bet as his explosion and ability to make plays in the open field will go a long way to helping this offense out. They shouldn’t wait too much longer, especially if the Jets’ season continues to unravel. Hall could be a sought after trade candidate by the deadline.

Kansas City Chiefs

Isiah Pacheco hasn’t been the running back the Kansas City Chiefs need him to be and with the lack of receivers, they need to find help somewhere on the offense. Adding Hall would begin to alleviate some of the pressure Patrick Mahomes has in carrying this offense. The Chiefs are far from the dominant force they’ve been over the last several years, meaning something needs to change.

The Chiefs are in the bottom half of the NFL in rushing yards this season and Mahomes is still the team’s leading rusher with just under 200 yards. That’s not going to work and while Kareem Hunt has been serviceable, their rushing attack just isn’t dangerous right now. The thought of Hall in that offense might be what makes them good again. It’s something Kansas City has to explore as their season is at a crossroads.

Chicago Bears

The Chicago Bears have turned things around after a slow start to the season, but De’Andre Swift just isn’t cutting it in the run game this year. Ben Johnson thrived with the Detroit Lions in being able to use both David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs to play off of each other. It’s safe to say that if the Bears added Hall, it could be the perfect match for a team that’s looking to stay hot.

Swift has just over 400 rushing yards this year and the Bears have the 31st ranked rushing offense in the NFL right now. They need to think about ways to improve the running game and that starts with adding a better running back. Caleb Williams has looked better his last two games than he did the first two, but he can’t do it all.

The Bears have to think about what it would take to add Hall into the mix and seriously consider improving their run game as best as they can. The best teams in the NFL are able to run and pass the ball and right now the Bears are one dimensional. Hall’s big play ability could do wonders for the Bears and their continued turnaround.