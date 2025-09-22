Brian Daboll can't let New York boo birds rush him with Giants QB change

We're only three weeks into the 2025-26 NFL season and things are already getting ugly in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The boo birds were full throated at MetLife Stadium during the New York Giants' embarrassing 22-9 loss to the 0-2 Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football.

Quarterback Russell Wilson failed to find the end zone through the air after what appeared to be a vintage performance of his the previous week against the Dallas Cowboys. Particularly on the Giants' final drive of the game, Wilson threw the ball out of the back of the end zone multiple times on a goal-to-go situation.

4TH DOWN AND GAME ON THE LINE AND RUSSELL WILSON THROWS THE BALL 100 YARDS OUT OF THE ENDZONE.



😳



The stupidest possible move a quarterback can make here — Wilson continues to make asinine decisions with the football.



FANS WERE BOOING AND PISSED OFF. pic.twitter.com/14dEdKpucx — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) September 22, 2025

The fans in attendance made it clear they were done with the Super Bowl XLVIII champion with chants of "We want Dart" echoing around the stadium. Wilson told reporters post game he's employing a "thick skin" when it comes to the criticism.

"You've got to have thick skin, you've got to be able to know who you are and the player that you are," he said calmly.

Giants must be patient before making QB change from Russell Wilson to Jaxson Dart

Head coach Brian Daboll was, of course, asked about whether he would consider making a change at QB with the team's 0-3 start and the fans' displeasure. He coyly responded, "We're evaluating everything."

When asked specifically about what he's looking for in order to make the decision to start Dart over Wilson, Daboll again had a clever response.

Brian Daboll is asked about how the Giants will evaluate when Jaxson Dart is ready to start:



"Well, we put him in the game for the last two weeks. We wouldn't put anybody in the game we don't feel confident with." pic.twitter.com/Aj705XbUpq — Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) September 22, 2025

"Well, we put him in the game for the last two weeks. We wouldn't put anybody in the game we don't feel confident with," he said. Dart has seen the field for a handful of snaps over the last two games and has a net total of zero rushing yards on two carries.

As much as Daboll's comments and approach may be frustrating for many fans looking for immediate improvement, it's the right way forward. There's no reason to start Dart, the supposed QB of the future, against a really good Los Angeles Chargers defense in Week 4. There's too much risk for injury.

Just like the Giants; NFC East rivals in Washington played it safe with Jayden Daniels' injury, Daboll needs to consider the longevity of the team's first-round pick.

That may result in more losses and potentially him losing his job sooner than later, but in the grand scheme of the team's rebuild, Dart needs to sit back and learn for at least half a season. It's the same path two-time Super Bowl champion Eli Manning took behind Kurt Warner.

So, buckle up, Giants fans. This is going to be a long and uncomfortable ride, but perhaps there's a light at the end of the tunnel if we're patient enough.