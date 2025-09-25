Brian Schottenheimer just made Micah Parsons' return worse for the Cowboys

Brian Schottenheimer and the Dallas Cowboys’ 2025 campaign is already off to a rocky start after the first-year head coach’s 1-2 start. If that wasn’t bad enough, former All-Pro pass rusher is heading to Big D for his first showdown with the team that traded him abruptly just before the start of the season. Coach Schottenheimer’s comments leading up to the Week 4 primetime showdown could help light an even bigger fire under Parsons.

“Micah is a great player. Micah is going to make plays, I’ll just ,” coach Schottenheimer said, via the team’s website. “Does he get a sack? I hope not. He might, he’s pretty good . . . let’s not forget, Rashan Gary is a hell of a rusher too. This is a defense that’s got incredible speed . . . they’re deep and they’re fast. Our ability to have success against the Packers defense will be about a whole lot more than just Micah.”

This Packers defense is as good as advertised

While Schottenheimer isn’t wrong, Parsons will be extra motivated against his old team and will certainly be looking to get to Dak Prescott as often as possible. But the Packers defense needs to be a worry overall for Schottenheimer’s offense as it has been quite stout thus far this season. Even in Week 3’s loss to Cleveland, Green Bay’s defense only allowed 13 points which in most games should be enough to win.

Through three games this season, the Packers defense has given up just 44 points which is the fewest in the NFL. They’ve been downright stingy and even held an explosive Detroit Lions offense to 13 points in Week 1. So, Schottenheimer is absolutely correct although this one will mean so much more to Parsons and the Cowboys’ coach knows this.

A motivated Micah

Parsons is coming off a down week where had just two tackles and no sacks in the loss to the Browns. He’ll be looking to get back on track in Dallas and show Jerry Jones and everybody within the organization that he’s worth the price of admission. Dallas’s offensive tackles should be in for a long day and the interior line could be shaky as well with rookie guard Tyler Booker out for 4-6 weeks with an ankle injury. Not to mention the passing game potentially struggling with Pro Bowl wide receiver CeeDee Lamb also out due to an ankle injury.

If the Cowboys can’t figure out some way to at least slow Parsons down, it’s going to be a long evening on Sunday Night Football for Schottenheimer and his crew. Should Parson get it rolling, that means the rest of the defense is likely to follow. Green Bay has a five-game winning streak going against Dallas including that blowout playoff victory back in January of 2024, 48-32. That was the last time these franchises met and the Packers did that without Parsons.