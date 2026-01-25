Broncos 3-round mock draft: Here's how Sean Payton can get more juice in Denver

Head coach Sean Payton deserves credit for taking the Denver Broncos further than most NFL experts believed was possible this season. That does not mean he can afford to rest on his laurels now that his team fell short at home in the AFC title game. On the contrary, Payton understands how much juice his roster needs to add in the 2026 NFL Draft better than anyone else.

Acquiring a couple new weapons for quarterback Bo Nix — who should be back healthy in time for training camp after fracturing a bone in his ankle late in the Divisional Round win over Buffalo — will be at the top of Denver's shopping list. The roster is reasonably well-stocked at the wide receiver position, but an upgrade at tight end could really open up what Payton likes to call on that side of the ball. And nabbing a running back capable of splitting carries with RJ Harvey could also be in the cards for the Broncos.

The team's defense is deep at premium positions, but finding a linebacker capable of making plays on all three downs would be a big boost. No Denver fan should be surprised if their franchise goes in that direction earlier than some casual fans might expect. The Broncos head into the draft with the flexibility to take the best player available, but going with these three picks would get their draft off to a terrific start.

Round 1 (pick 29 or 30): TE Eli Stowers, Vanderbilt

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 01 Vanderbilt at Texas | Icon Sportswire/GettyImages

Some coaches might blanche at the idea of making Stowers a first-rounder, but he is just the sort of weapon Payton will be looking for in this draft. The former quarterback lit up the SEC as a tight end in Vanderbilt's offense last season and could do the same for Denver early in his rookie year.

No one is going to fall in love with Stowers as an in-line blocker. The film of him as a slot receiver, on the other hand, is what will appeal to offensive-minded coaches like Payton. He has the vertical speed required to threaten opposing secondaries down the seam. Stowers also has the ability to rack up yards after the catch when he's able to grab passes in space.

Vanderbilt TE Eli Stowers (6-4, 240) could be a better pro than CFB



Texas A&M➡️New Mexico State➡️VU



🎩Lost NMSU QB job to Diego Pavia; transitioned to TE/wildcat

🎩1st Team All-SEC

🎩Seams explosive combatting C2

🎩Feldman Freak (speed)

🎩Primary slot; lacks block strength



🎥… https://t.co/sMwCz66zeC pic.twitter.com/jJPSD8cN0x — Clint Goss (@NFLDraftDome) December 28, 2025

Some scouts won't like Stowers due to his lack of size and functional strength. But the Broncos have an offense that can afford to overlook those weaknesses. They need a safety blanket for Nix that can do more than just catch short passes. Stowers' ability to be a dynamic pass-catcher at all three levels makes him a worthwhile target for Denver in Round 1.

Round 2 pick: C Connor Lew, Auburn

Missouri v Auburn | Justin Ford/GettyImages

Payton will go for a potential star in Round 1, but look for him to come back and take his vegetables in Round 2. Selecting Auburn center Connor Lew won't win any post-draft press conferences, but he has what it takes to be a rookie starter for the Broncos.

Lew excelled as a pass protector in the rough-and-tumble SEC, even while playing for an inefficient Auburn offense. He might need help against the biggest nose tackles in the NFL, but he has enough play strength to handle most of the matchups coming his way in the pros.

The Broncos might prefer to dip into free agency for a veteran center, but Lew would give them good production at a fraction of that cost. Landing him on day two of the draft would be a clever gambit for Payton and his coaching staff.

Round 3 pick: RB Emmett Johnson, Nebraska

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 28 Iowa at Nebraska | Icon Sportswire/GettyImages

Payton's use of Alvin Kamara unlocked a number of concepts for the Saints offense during his time in New Orleans. Emmett Johnson isn't quite that level of pass-catcher, but he can give the Broncos a lot of route flexibility from the offensive backfield.

RB Emmett Johnson #Huskers



- Patient press downhill

- Adjusts stride length to crease

- Reads DL's leverage adv.

- Cuts back with small jump cut after opening hips.

- Drops pads into outside shoulder of LB and sends LB to ground.

- Pushes through for 3 on 3rd and 2



Skills pic.twitter.com/HsCYDHHIht — Matt Waldman (@MattWaldman) January 24, 2026

The former Nebraska standout also has the agility required to keep opposing defenses honest with his ability to run the ball. Securing him would give the Broncos two good young running backs to leverage on a weekly basis. That's necessary in the offensive system Payton likes to run.

There will be better pure runners available in the middle rounds, but Johnson can walk into the NFL as an immediate threat in the pass game. That's too much for Payton to pass up in Round 3.