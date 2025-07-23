Broncos fans will love what Patrick Surtain said about Jahdae Barron

While he may not have been the pick that I would have made at No. 20 overall, I still think that the Denver Broncos made a calculated decision in going with Jahdae Barron in the first round. He was an all-conference performer during the Texas Longhorns' first season in the SEC. Barron helped Texas not only get back to the College Football Playoff, but win their first two playoff games in team history.

Barron comes to Denver hoping to be the missing piece to help get the Broncos over the top. They ended their decade-long playoff drought last season in Bo Nix's rookie year out of Oregon. While they were cannon fodder going up against the Buffalo Bills as the No. 7 seed, there are two things I know to be true with the Broncos. Sean Payton can coach and that Mile High can become a No Fly Zone.

With training camp underway across the league, Broncos veteran cornerback Patrick Surtain discussed how well Barron has performed since coming to the team. He told local reporters that the coaching staff has the rookie moving around a bunch, but he's "handling it pretty well. It seems like he's up to schedule on things, so I'm excited to see what be rings to the table this year." Me too, man.

Denver is not going to win games glamorously, but George Paton is building this team the right way.

Denver not only has one of the best offensive lines in the NFL, but the secondary may be here to stay.

Patrick Surtain expects big things out of rookie Jahdae Barron right away

To me, Barron was one of those picks teams really feeling themselves would take. I would have taken North Carolina running back Omarion Hampton at No. 20, mostly because a division rival they are competing with took him two picks later at No. 22 overall in the Los Angeles Chargers. Barron was a fine pick, but I am starting to come around to the idea that he went to a great spot for him in Denver.

We know that he can more than hold is own in coverage in and outside the numbers. The SEC gets anyone prepared to play in the NFL on fall Sundays. My favorite part about Barron going to Denver is he is not expected to carry the weight of the entire defense. Surtain and the rest of the veterans have enough experience on their side to potentially do this. Truth be told, it all will come down to Nix's play.

The best way for the Broncos to challenge the Kansas City Chiefs in-division, as well as hold the Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders at bay is to play a ball-control type of offense with Nix leaning on the ground game. This is what the New Orleans Saints did for years under Payton. Of course, Drew Brees was their franchise quarterback. Nix is not that, but he is him. Barron is another solid team addition.

Denver is not a lock to make the playoffs, but I would be surprised to not see the Broncos in them.