Broncos hopes lie with Jarrett Stidham: Notable backup QB runs in NFL playoff history

The Denver Broncos’ Super Bowl fate now rests in the hands of Jarrett Stidham. Bo Nix fractured a bone in his ankle at the end of Saturday’s Divisional Round win over the Buffalo Bills, an injury that will require surgery and end his 2025 season. Which means Stidham has all the pressure on him to do something very few backup quarterbacks get the chance to do. In fact, Stidham’s situation is so rare, he’d instantly become an NFL legend for a week if he pulls off a win in the AFC title game next Sunday.

Jarrett Stidham would be the first NFL QB to start in the conference championship round or later after not throwing a single pass during the regular season (since QB starts were first tracked in 1950). pic.twitter.com/Cs5ewLWoJq — OptaSTATS (@OptaSTATS) January 18, 2026

Stidham will be the first backup quarterback to start in the NFL playoffs since Taylor Heinicke did so in 2020 with the Washington Commanders. Stidham has a chance to make a lot of history with a win against the New England Patriots that would send Denver to the Super Bowl. Either way, all eyes will be on him.

Notable backup quarterbacks to go on NFL playoff runs

Nick Foles (Philadelphia Eagles, 2018)

Colin Kaepernick (San Francisco 49ers, 2012)

Jim Plunkett (Oakland Raiders, 1980)

Doug Williams (Washington Redskins, 1987)

Tom Brady (New England Patriots, 2001)

Roger Staubach (Dallas Cowboys, 1972)

All the quarterbacks above each won the Super Bowl in their given years except for Colin Kaepernick, who fell just short in the Big Game against the Baltimore Ravens. But the list above spans some 50 years or so, and are very much the exception rather than the rule.

Foles’ Super Bowl run with the Philadelphia Eagles, highlighted by the Philly Special, will go down in Philly sports lore. It could also be what motivates Stidham to become the next backup quarterback to become a folk hero in his city. It won’t be easy, considering he hasn’t played a meaningful snap in two years. But anything is possible, right?

Jarrett Stidham set to make historic start for Denver Broncos in AFC title game

Stidham hasn’t thrown a football in a meaningful game since 2023, his first season in Denver. He was drafted by the New England Patriots, playing with them for three years before spending a season with the Las Vegas Raiders. With a start next week, Stidham will become the first quarterback to start a playoff game without throwing a single pass that year. (He did make an appearance in one game this year against the Dallas Cowboys.)

Since 1950, there have been five different backup quarterbacks to make their first start in the NFL playoffs; Stidham will mark the sixth.

Taylor Henicke (Washington Commanders, 2020)

Connor Cook (Oakland Raiders, 2016)

Joe Webb (Minnesota Vikings, 2012)

Frank Reich (Buffalo Bills, 1992)

Gary Danielson (Detroit Lions, 1983)

Frank Reich is the only quarterback to win in his first playoff start. So yeah, history isn’t quite on Stidham’s side, but it doesn’t mean he can’t be the next quarterback to do it. And if he does, he could enter some great company as a backup quarterback to win a Super Bowl.

Why Jarrett Stidham could ultimately be set up for success in first start in two years

Honestly, Stidham couldn’t have asked for a better situation. Denver has one of the best defenses in the NFL, and with all the hate Bo Nix has received, he couldn’t possibly disappoint, right? After all, he doesn’t have to do too much.

Where Nix impacted the game the most was as a runner. He made the throws just when Denver needed them, almost every time. But if Sean Payton can turn Nix into a franchise quarterback, he should be able to make Stidham respectable for at least one game (and possibly two).

I expect the AFC Championship Game to be similar to the Divisional Round matchup between New England and Houston, minus all those turnovers. Houston’s defense startled Drake Maye and the Patriots offense until C.J. Stroud simply gave the game away. Had Stroud not turned the ball over four times, the Texans might have pulled off the road upset.

As long as Stidham doesn’t turn the ball over, the Broncos should be able to pull off the win with even average play from Stidham.