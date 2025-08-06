Broncos rookie just got a harsh Sean Payton lesson Bo Nix knows too well

The Denver Broncos recently released their first unofficial depth chart. Surprisingly, second-round pick RJ Harvey was listed as the fifth-string running back. Many were expecting Harvey to be the backup running back behind JK Dobbins, so seeing him behind the likes of Jaleel McLaughlin, Audric Estime as third string, Tyler Badie, and Blake Watson is a surprise.

Broncos’ first “unofficial depth chart” of the season lists JK Dobbins as their starting running back, Jaleel McLaughlin as second string, Audric Estime as third string, Tyler Badie as fourth string and Blake Watson and rookie RJ Harvey as fifth string. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 6, 2025

However, with Sean Payton running the show, this is a bit less surprising. Just last year, Payton placed first-round pick Bo Nix as the Broncos' third-string quarterback behind Zach Wilson and Jarrett Stidham on the initial depth chart. Nix went on to start in all 17 games, leading the Broncos to a 10-7 record and their playoff appearance in nearly a decade. Additionally, he threw for 3,775 yards and 29 touchdowns. Harvey will undoubtedly get a chance, but he'll have to earn this opportunity under a notoriously old-school coach.

RJ Harvey will have to earn his stripes

The UCF product enters the NFL as an accomplished collegiate player. Harvey racked up 3,792 rushing yards and 43 rushing touchdowns in his four-year college career. This is more impressive when considering he had just three yards as a freshman. In Harvey's senior year, he rushed for 1,577 yards and chipped in 25 touchdowns (22 rushing tds); he also showcased some versatility by adding 267 passing yards. At 24, the 60th overall pick feels poised to make an impact as a rookie.

Regardless, in Payton's system, it doesn't matter who you are or where you were drafted; all rookies start at the bottom. Admittedly, this is a fair way to do things; it ensures that rookies remain humble and makes them prove their worth before the season starts. In the NFL, no player is above the team, and this is the perfect way to remind rookies of that.

Harvey will have to prove himself during the preseason and for the remainder of training camp. Denver kicks off their preseason schedule on August 9 against the San Francisco 49ers, which will be Harvey's first chance to show his value in a game-like setting. Playing well in preseason and for the rest of training camp will be essential for Harvey to earn Payton's trust.

While Harvey is currently fifth on the Broncos' running back depth chart, this likely means nothing once the season starts. If Harvey shines in preseason for the remainder of training camp, expect earn the second-string job and play a sizable role in Denver's offense once the season rolls around.