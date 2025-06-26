Browns catch stray insult during Blue Jays-Guardians over perpetual QB turmoil

When it comes to quarterback situations, the Cleveland Browns have the most perplexing around the league. Whether it was signing back Joe Flacco, trading for Kenny Pickett, or drafting both Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders, it's anyone's guess who will be the Week 1 starter. That means training camp in Cleveland will be one to follow.

While the Browns football team has been the brunt of jokes over the years, who would've known they would catch a stray from the Toronto Blue Jays.

During Thursday's Blue Jays game, there was an error from the Cleveland Guardians. Starting pitcher Tanner Bibee attempted to make a throw to first base to pick off Nathan Lukes. However, first baseman Kyle Manzardo missed the catch. Manzardo then tried to throw out Tyler Heineman at home, but his throw missed catcher Bo Naylor. That allowed the Blue Jays to increase their lead to 3-0.

Not a great series of events for the Guardians. To make matters worse, the Blue Jays social media team had some fun at their expense, simply saying "the search for a QB1 in Cleveland continues."

The search for a QB1 in Cleveland continues... pic.twitter.com/CDBlOziGvx — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) June 26, 2025

Talk about harsh. Just an awful outing by the Guardians, who lost 6-0. Manzardo may have had a worse day, considering he accounted for three errors on the day.

The Browns had an important offseason ahead of them, as superstar edge rusher Myles Garrett requested a trade amid hopes of contending for a Super Bowl. However, the Browns avoided that potential catastrophe by signing Garrett to a four-year, $160 million contract extension. After staying, the obvious question would be who the Browns would bring in at quarterback, with Deshaun Watson set to miss time with an Achilles tear.

Garrett himself said back in March that he had an idea of the Browns' plans heading into the season and that he liked it. Well, flash forward past the NFL Draft, and Cleveland has a quarterback room of Flacco, Pickett, Gabriel, and Sanders. Given there are only 53 roster spots for Week 1, it's entirely likely one of them could be traded to another team, or outright released.

In case you were wondering what the Blue Jays' social media team thought about Cleveland's impending quarterback competition, now you know.