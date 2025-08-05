Browns further complicate QB mess by signing former division rival

Cleveland Browns fans thought they were finally getting some clarity on who their team was going to start at quarterback come Week 1. The first official depth chart of the 2025-26 season was released Monday afternoon with veteran Joe Flacco sitting at QB1. Kenny Pickett was listed as the backup, followed by rookies Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders.

However, those won't be the only arms on the Browns roster come the start of the preseason. Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, Cleveland is reportedly signing Tyler "Snoop" Huntley and adding him to the mix.

Sources: Browns are signing QB Tyler “Snoop” Huntley, who spent part of last season with Cleveland. With Kenny Pickett and Dillon Gabriel nursing hamstring injuries, and Shedeur Sanders having a sore shoulder, the Browns need another arm. Enter Huntley. https://t.co/6nJ1w1AN8w pic.twitter.com/hLNJzbcWhQ — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 4, 2025

Huntley, who spent part of the 2024 season as a member of the Browns, appears to be an insurance policy for the team as Pickett, Gabriel and Sanders all nurse separate injuries. It's unclear if the 27 year-old will see any game action on Friday when the team visits the Carolina Panthers for its first preseason matchup.

Browns' addition of Tyler Huntley further crowds their QB room

Huntley played five games for the Miami Dolphins last year in the absence of starter Tua Tagovailoa, racking up 829 passing yards, three touchdowns and as many interceptions.

If he does end up having to step up for Cleveland by the time Week 1 rolls around, it could be a tough adjustment for Browns fans seeing two former Ravens on the sideline. Both Flacco and Huntley spent significant time in Baltimore.

Huntley will be the sixth QB the Browns are looking to ahead of the start of the season. Some may have forgotten Deshaun Watson is still rostered and recovering from an Achilles tear, but there hasn't been much word on whether he'll be ready to start the year.

Backing up starters after unexpected injuries is exactly what Huntley is good at. Besides stepping in for Tagovailoa last year, he filled in for Lamar Jackson in 2022 when the star QB suffered a knee injury. He made a playoff start against the Cincinnati Bengals, throwing for 226 yards, two TDs and a pick in the 24-17 Wild Card round loss.