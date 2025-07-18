Browns newcomer barreling toward training camp disaster he won't recover from

The Cleveland Browns' quarterback situation is perhaps the most intriguing in quite some time in the NFL. With Deshaun Watson likely out for the season, the Browns brought in four quarterbacks, Joe Flacco via free agency, Kenny Pickett via trade, and Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel via the NFL Draft. Now, head coach Kevin Stefanski will use this summer to determine who will start at quarterback for the Browns for their first game of the season against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Athletic's Vic Tafur provided his predictions for the upcoming season, and discussed the Browns' outlook. in the process, Tafur ripped Gabriel and questioned why the Browns even drafted him.

"Joe Flacco is back to save the day, assuming he beats out Kenny Pickett. Your mother told you never to assume, but she loves Flacco. And Shedeur Sanders should get a much-needed win and beat out Dillon Gabriel for the No. 3 job, as the Browns will learn you can’t draft a short quarterback in the third round just because he has a firm handshake and intangibles," said Tafur.

NFL writer rips Dillon Gabriel and chances as Browns starting QB

That is quite the assessment of Gabriel's chances of winning the starting quarterback job.

During the NFL Draft, the football world was stunned as Sanders fell further and further down the board after being projected as a first-round pick. Then, in the third round, the Browns selected Gabriel out of Oregon, which was viewed as a shocker considering Sanders was still available. Yet, in the fifth round, the Browns took a chance on Sanders as well.

Gabriel made a name for himself at the college level. This past season with Oregon, Gabriel threw for 3,857 yards, 30 touchdowns, and six interceptions while completing 72.9 percent of his passes. The main complaints about Gabriel throughout the pre-draft process was his height, in which he stands at 5-foot-11, and that he is 24 years old entering his rookie season.

It's truly anyone's guess who will emerge as the winner of the starting quarterback competition. Yes, practice reps will give fans a glance at who has the edge, but it truly comes down to how well they play in preseason games. Maybe, just maybe, Gabriel plays well enough to earn the starting gig. But, it will be interesting to see how he operates behind the line of scrimmage.

Gabriel's got a lot of work ahead of them to make that a reality. Let's just say that some in the NFL world aren't believers.