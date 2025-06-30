Browns projected 2026 draft pick should give Shedeur Sanders more motivation

The Cleveland Browns are bracing for a quarterback competition this summer, and it's one that will be heavily followed. There are four quarterbacks who could all feasibly win the starter's position for Week 1.

The Browns currently have five active quarterbacks, but it's all but confirmed the team won't all keep them on the roster come Week 1. Current active quarterbacks include Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, Dillion Gabriel, and Shedeur Sanders. But when all is said and done, the Browns could be adding yet another quarterback to their roster after next season.

ESPN's Matt Miller published an early predicted 2026 NFL mock draft has the Browns holding the No. 1 overall pick, and using it on Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik.

Latest ESPN mock draft should motivate Shedeur Sanders in rookie season

While it's hard to predict who will be the starting quarterback for the Browns next season, as Cleveland could start multiple quarterbacks throughout the season, as any of the active quarterbacks could be the starter for the Browns' regular season opener against the Cincinnati Bengals. It all depends on how the competition goes throughout training camp.

All the hype surrounding the Browns' quarterback competition is directed towards Sanders. Many expect Sanders to start at some point for the Browns next season. This latest ESPN mock draft will give Shedeur even more motivation to win the starting job and become a potential franchise quarterback for the franchise.

In the 2025 NFL Draft, Sanders went from a projected top-five selection to falling to the fourth round. Many feel the reason why many teams passed up on him was his lack of preparation for pre-draft interviews. With that being said, there is no question that Sanders has high potential to succeed in the NFL, but only time will tell if that becomes the case.

Cade Klubnik's sucsess at Clemson and what he would bring to the Browns

Cade Klubnik has developed into a reliable quarterback in his three seasons with the Clemson Tigers. Last season, Klubnik led Clemson to an ACC Championship and an appearance in the College Football Playoff. Klubnik threw for 3,639 yards, 36 touchdowns, and six interceptions last season with Clemson.

Klubnik has great arm strength, mobility, and succeeds with playmaking awareness. By the end of next season, the Browns will likely let go of the majority of the quarterbacks in their locker room, which as of right now looks like Joe Flacco and potentially Deshaun Watson once they work through his contract situation.

Make no mistake about it, if the Browns are drafting Klubnik next season, he will be the starter. It's up to Sanders to ensure that doesn't happen. But first, he needs to win the quarterback competition this summer and play well during the regular season.