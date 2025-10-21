Buccaneers and fantasy managers have something in common after Mike Evans injury

The last thing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers needed was an injury to Mike Evans. The team that is depleted with injuries just got slapped with a big one. Their receiver room is already the most injured position group on their roster and with Evans’ injury, it is another massive hit to an explosive offensive.

Evans has been one of the most consistent players not just on the Bucs roster, but in the NFL as a whole. It’s why he’s one of the most sought after players in fantasy football. You know what he’s going to contribute each week and with his injury isn’t only bad news for the Bucs, but bad news for fantasy owners that built their team on his consistency.

Where do Bucs, fantasy football owners go after Evans injury update

Evans won’t be back on Monday night after suffering a concussion and he could miss more time due to being in concussion protocol. If he misses the next week or so, what options do the Buccaneers have to turn to? The only healthy receivers at this point are Emeka Egbuka, Tez Johnson and Sterling Shepard. Baker Mayfield is good, but his skill is truly going to be tested in keeping this offense as competitive as possible.

The Bucs had championship aspirations this season after Mayfield’s career 2024 season. That doesn’t change, but it does become a lot harder if Evans’ injury issues are persistent. Evans is too reliable of a player to not be playing. It’s one thing to be down Chris Godwin, it’s another to be down Evans too.

As for being a fantasy owner that has Evans, well I guess the best option is to go after Tez Johnson who is continuing to breakout in his rookie season in this offense. This is the best offense for him as Mayfield now needs yet another weapon to improve this offense. But in terms of adding star power to your lineup, you’re not going to find one as reliable as Evans.

Can the Buccaneers survive with a depleted wide receiver room this year?

Entering the game, the Bucs had injuries to both Egbuka and Evans. Though they both ended up starting the game, it’s proof this receiver room is hurting right now and it makes you wonder if the Bucs can still contend for a championship this year. The onus will be on Mayfield to elevate the players around him, but it’s not completely out of the question.

Rachaad White has stepped in perfectly for Bucky Irving, so the Bucs can only hope the rest of the role players on offense that are called upon will be able to pick up the slack too. Injuries are never ideal, but when it involves players like Evans, it makes you wonder how big of an injury it will be.

If the Bucs are fortunate, they’ll be without him for just the rest of this game. If it lingers, Mayfield will have to prove why he was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. His potential means even with unimaginable adversity, he’s supposed to be the difference.