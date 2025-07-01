Buccaneers may already be coming to Shilo Sanders realization before training camp

Shilo Sanders, unlike his brother Shedeur of the Cleveland Browns, has made headlines for the right reasons since entering the NFL. The undrafted free agent (UDFA) safety emerged as a sleeper to make the roster during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' rookie minicamp. Nonetheless, recent intel suggests circumstances have changed.

Pewter Report's Scott Reynolds deemed Sanders making Tampa Bay's 2025 roster "an uphill climb right now." It's not necessarily about what the Colorado product has or hasn't done since joining the Buccaneers, but mostly because of stiff competition. Either way, cutting him would put the front office in a predicament; he's become a fan favorite due to his infectious character and leadership traits.

Shilo Sanders' murky future in Tampa Bay puts Buccaneers in a tricky spot

"The Bucs will likely keep four or five safeties," Reynolds wrote, and the number they roll with could ultimately decide Sanders' fate. One-time All-Pro Antoine Winfield Jr. and Tykee Smith are locked in as the starters. Meanwhile, Christian Izien and Kaevon Merriweather are "on deck as experienced backups who have at least two years in [head coach] Todd Bowles’ system."

Yet, Sanders isn't a lock for the fifth spot even if the Bucs roll with five safeties, though it "certainly increases [his] chances," Reynolds said. He's battling with fellow UDFA J.J. Roberts, who ostensibly "has the inside track" in their head-to-head competition. Was signing the former with such a crowded position room worth it if the result was nothing more than public backlash? Probably not.

As Reynolds touches on, Tampa Bay gave Roberts $300,000 in guaranteed money, compared to the $1,572 they assured Sanders. The financial discrepancy alone tells us what the Bucs think of them and who has better odds of sticking around. But the son of football icon Deion "(Coach) Prime" Sanders' vocalness and willingness to learn give him a puncher's shot.

"Versatility matters a lot in the NFL, but so does communication -- especially at the safety position," Reynolds stated. "And Sanders is loud and a very good communicator, who isn’t shy on the football field. He has shown that he’s got a gregarious, likeable, coachable personality, and that helps."

I even featured Roberts in a recent Pewter Pulse video as the Bucs “super sleeper” on defense. Roberts had a draftable grade, unlike Sanders, and was in for an official 30 visit prior to the draft, whereas Sanders was not.

Shilo Sanders' odds of making the Buccaneers' 2025 roster are slim, but nonzero

Money and optics aside, Reynolds believes "what happens when the pads come on" at training camp starting on July 21 will determine Sanders' outlook. If the 25-year-old shows up ready for work and handles his business, "especially on special teams," anything is possible. However, that also means someone else is getting the short end of the stick, but who?

Roberts is the most probable answer, though Merriweather's lack of malleability makes him a chopping block candidate should Sanders make the Bucs' 53-man group. This situation might have significant implications compared to your typical back-end roster spot, but seemingly remains in flux.