Buccaneers rookie already threatening to steal starting spot as training camp opens

One of the biggest questions surrounding the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the start of NFL training camp is if they will be able to hold off two of their biggest rivals in division in Atlanta and Carolina. The Falcons beat them head-to-head twice last year, while the Panthers really came on down the stretch under first-time head coach Dave Canales. I am bullish on Tampa Bay being in the mix this season.

However, I do wonder if coaching attrition on the offensive side of the ball could prove problematic as the season progresses. Josh Grizzard may have been a promotion from within, but he is yet another first-year offensive coordinator for the Buccaneers. Fortunately for him, this will be Baker Mayfield's third year in Tampa Bay. Expect for him to have even more control of the offense. He wants to let it fly!

When I was checking out the Buccaneers' depth chart, I noticed that first-round pick Emeka Egbuka is sitting atop the depth chart for Tampa Bay's starting slot receiver. He is ahead of Sterling Shepard, Tez Johnson and Kameron Johnson in that department. With Chris Godwin dealing with an injury, this puts even more pressure on guys like Jalen McMillan and Trey Palmer to play alongside Mike Evans.

Tampa Bay's receiving corps is deep, but it almost feels like a guarantee that Egbuka will be a starter.

It will be shocking if Emeka Ebguka is not a Week 1 starter in Tampa Bay

Admittedly, Tampa Bay is a little beat up heading into training camp. Not only is Godwin working his way back from an injury, but all-world left tackle Tristan Wirfs is going to miss some time to start the season as well. With more responsibility put on Mayfield's plate, as well as Grizzard's as a play-caller, the Buccaneers' best path forward is to insert Egbuka into the lineup as soon as possible this year.

The former Ohio State star is next up when it comes to former Buckeyes greats ready to make some noise in the receiving game in the NFL. When Egbuka was picked, people questioned the pick for two reasons. One, the Buccaneers felt like a shoo-in to take linebacker Jihaad Campbell out of Alabama. Of course, he fell to Philadelphia... The second is the duo of Evans and Godwin, but Godwin is hurt...

This is not about Shepard as much as it may be about McMillan and Palmer. Shepard has already played for another team before. With Johnson also being a rookie, nothing will be given to former draft picks by the Buccaneers in the receiving corps like McMillan and Palmer. Egbuka will start the season out as WR2 behind Evans if Godwin is out, but should fall no further than WR3 at any point.

The quickest way for the Buccaneers to remain on top in the NFC South is to throw it to Egbuka.