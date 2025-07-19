Buccaneers' second-year player is feeling the heat from new OC

Josh Grizzard has massive shoes to fill as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' offensive coordinator. His predecessor, Liam Coen, was the architect of a team that ranked third and fourth in yards and scoring in 2024. And by the sound of it, rising second-year wide receiver Jalen McMillan may be a big part of attempting to maintain that level of success.

Grizzard recently appeared on The Rondé Barber Show. Host and Hall of Famer/Buccaneers legend Ronde Barber asked him which of Tampa Bay's bevy of playmakers must perform for his offensive vision to materialize. After some thought, McMillan was the answer.

Buccaneers new OC Josh Grizzard sets high expectations for Jalen McMillan in 2025

Citing the significant strides McMillan made down his up-and-down but overall solid rookie campaign, Grizzard believes the momentum has visibly "[carried] over" into this offseason. The former Washington standout has made the most of his additional reps while one-time All-Pro wideout Chris Godwin recovers from ankle surgery. Moreover, he's show first-round rookie Emeka Egbuka "the ropes," quickly going from the mentee to mentor and handling it well.

If Grizzard had to peg one player to keep Tampa Bay's machine running, it'd be McMillan. Tampa Bay's new play-caller believes the 2024 third-rounder building on the "progress he showed on and off the field" last season can be a swing factor. However, he also gave the typical cop out coach speak, saying it'll take a collaborative effort.

"But you know how it is, at the end of the day," it takes all 11 [players]. And [McMillan's] in a good spot."

All signs point toward Godwin being ready for Week 1 after suffering a gruesome season-ending left ankle dislocation last October. Yet, given his age (29), the lucrative multi-year contract extension he signed in March and the Bucs' plethora of weapons, easing him in makes sense. With that in mind, there could be extra reps for McMillan to soak up.

Nonetheless, Godwin aside, McMillan has no shortage of competition for targets. Egbuka will reportedly have a "big role" in Tampa's aerial attack. Of course, who can forget about Mike "Mr. 1000" Evans, a Bucs franchise cornerstone. Tight end Cade Otton emerged last season and the backfield duo of Bucky Irving and Rachaad White combined for 109 looks.

McMillan flourished down the stretch of last season. He caught 24 passes for 316 yards and seven touchdowns from Weeks 14-18, scoring in all five games. The 23-year-old gained the trust of quarterback Baker Mayfield and developed a budding rapport that yielded explosive plays and several pay dirt trips.