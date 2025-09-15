The Cincinnati Bengals were dealt yet another Joe Burrow injury blow just two games into the season, as the All-Pro will reportedly need surgery that could sideline him for at least three months. This year began with the Bengal determined to see their offensive investment come to fruition. But while they expected Burrow to be the centerpiece of their offensive success, not all is lost without him.

ESPN sources: Bengals QB Joe Burrow will need toe surgery that will sideline him a minimum of three months. pic.twitter.com/g8AiFectwX — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 15, 2025

After all, they have essentially two No. 1 receivers, two solid tight end options and a budding star in the backfield. This offense could very well be a plug and play unit, even if that means turning to Jake Browning. Browning may not get you to a Super Bowl, but this offense is built to thrive, even if Burrow is hurt.

There’s some speculation that the Bengals could turn to the best backup quarterback in football in Kirk Cousins, but they truthfully may not have to. With these offensive weapons, they should rely on Browning to cook up enough wins to keep this team competitive.

Jake Browning isn’t the best option, but he’s good enough to carry this offense

Sunday’s narrow win over the Jacksonville Jaguars is proof that this offense is still set up to succeed. Browning, while throwing three interceptions, managed to help the Bengals come from behind to win their home opener, including getting the game-winning touchdown on a quarterback sneak. Ja’Marr Chase finished the game with 165 yards on 14 catches with a touchdown and Tee Higgins had a touchdown and 56 receiving yards.

That right there is enough proof that if Browning can actually find his weapons, this team should still be fine. You could even make the argument that Browning outplayed Trevor Lawrence in Sunday’s game, too. That’s the potential of this offense, even if it doesn’t have its $275 million quarterback.

While Browning looked good enough in relief, there’s no guarantee he looks that good over the next stretch of games, which won’t be easy. Before the bye week in Week 9, the Bengals have to play at Minnesota, at Denver, home against Detroit, at Green Bay and then home against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

It won’t be easy for Browning going against some of the top defenses in the NFL. That said, it wasn’t going to be any easier for Burrow either. After all, the miserable offensive line the Bengals put together put Burrow in this position to begin with.

Who’s to say that Burrow was going to survive against Micah Parson and the Packers defensive front, or the Vikings, or even the Steelers defensive lines if he was healthy? The success of this team was always going to hinge on the defense.

The Bengals don’t need Jake Browning to be the savior, just good enough

The other reason why the Bengals aren’t in a terrible situation is Browning doesn’t have to be a savior for this team, he just has to do enough to keep them afloat while Burrow goes through rehab and potentially makes a return in the final weeks of the regular season. Why Browning should be enough is because he’s been here before and did a good job as a fill-in.

Look at the 2023 season, when Burrow’s year was cut short to a wrist injury and Browning went 4-3 as a starter while throwing for just under 2,000 yards with 12 touchdown passes and seven interceptions. If he just replicates that performance, the Bengals should still be in the playoff hunt long enough for Burrow to save this team if need be.

But Burrow was on track for one of his worst seasons since coming into the NFL, and that’s largely thanks to a bad offensive line. No matter who the quarterback is, if they don’t understand how to deal with a bad offensive line this year, it won’t mean anything. All Browning, or whoever takes over this offense, has to do is not do too much.

The defense has more pressure than anything. I’m not worried that Browning will be able to hold his own. He’s in an ideal situation that should keep this team competitive offensively. Until the defense figures out how to slow good teams down, it won’t matter how the offense looks.