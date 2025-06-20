Caleb Williams promises Bears fans a future they're unfamiliar with

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams showed great potential in his rookie season. The 2024 NFL Draft's first overall pick proved that he has the potential to be the Bears' franchise quarterback. Williams enters his second season in the league with pressure to perform at a high level after the Bears finished with a 5-12 record in 2024.

In his rookie season with the Bears, Williams threw for 3,541 yards, 20 touchdown passes, and six interceptions, finishing with a QBR rating of 46.7. Williams finished third behind rookie quarterbacks in passing yards, including Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels and Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix.

Caleb Williams has high hopes for the Bears future

With high expectations for the Bears moving forward, Williams has promised the Bears fanbase a future that they have been unfamiliar with in the past under new head coach Ben Johnson.

"Coaches and quarterbacks here are in and out, but our goal is to be here for a long time," said Williams at the Fanatics Fest.

Since the Bears' last playoff win in 2011, the Chicago Bears have been through 17 different starting quarterbacks, including Caleb Williams, and five head coaches.

Williams is confident that with the addition of former Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson as head coach and a talented offense around him as quarterback that the Bears can compete for division titles and playoff appearances in the future.

The Bears showed great signs of their future potential in Williams' first season

Despite finishing the season with a 5-12 record, the Bears showed potential that could lead to better seasons ahead. The Bears started out the 2024 season at 4-2, then came the Hail Mary in Washington. After losing in heartbreaking fashion to the Commanders on a Jayden Daniels hail mary in Week 8, the Bears didn't win until the final week of the regular season against the Green Bay Packers.

The head coaching malpractice of Matt Eberflus also held the Bears back, as he was fired after the Thanksgiving Day meltdown against the Detroit Lions, where the Bears ran out the clock with 30 seconds and a timeout on a potential game-winning drive.

The Bears are hopeful that with the addition of new head coach Ben Johnson that Williams and the offense can thrive and compete for a playoff spot in 2025.

Johnson was one of the best offensive coordinators in the NFL during his three seasons as the OC with the Lions. Johnson brings a new offensive coaching philosophy to Chicago, which is something that the team has been lacking since their last playoff appearance in 2020.