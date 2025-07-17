Cam Ward has already passed the first test as Titans franchise quarterback

Where you land matters. It was always going to be challenging for former Miami, Washington and Incarnate Word standout Cam Ward to make it to the NFL, let alone being the No. 1 overall pick by the Tennessee Titans in the 2025 NFL Draft. Ward initially declared for the draft ahead of last season, but pulled his name out, transferred from Washington State to Miami, and the rest is pretty much history.

Whether it be his quick release or his fiery competitiveness, Ward earned the right to be the No. 1 overall pick this three-win team hanging out in the AFC South's basement. This has not been the same team since Mike Vrabel and Arthur Smith left it. That being said, you have to hear what star edge rusher Jeffery Simmons had to say about Ward while appearing on Good Morning Football.

He started by saying the Titans, and Ward, are not getting anywhere near the respect they deserve.

"First off, I think that our team -- the Tennessee Titans -- never get the respect and attention we need. I've never seen the No. 1 pick overall never get the respect and, quite frankly, the attention that he deserves."

Simmons then mentioned a particular play at practice that really resonated with him regarding Ward.

"It was after a play, we stopped him, and I think I ended up getting a sack. All of the sudden, we're talking smack and Cally (head coach Brian Callahan) is giving him the dang play and I'm still talking smack to him, I'm jawing because that's my game -- I want to talk smack, I want to get in your head."

He loves his new teammate's mental toughness, as he too is a jawer at the line of scrimmage as well.

"It didn't faze him. He's still talking smack while Cally's getting the play to him. He's giving the play to the offense, still talking smack to me. When they gave him that play and came to the line, the next play after the smack talk, he threw an 80-yard bomb to Calvin Ridley. So, that right there showed me we got us one. He's legit."

Most importantly, Simmons believes the Titans will use being overlooked to their advantage this year.

"I think where we're at right now with him not getting enough praise, who is not known as a No. 1 pick overall or don't get the attention and the praise that he deserve. But I think that's a chip on his shoulder. You could tell by the way he goes about his business -- his swagger, his demeanor -- this gonna be one of the ones that I'm excited to see. I'm excited to get back to camp next week to be more around him and learn a little more about him."

It is why I would not be totally shocked if they went worst-to-first and won the AFC South this season.

Cam Ward getting this kind of praise from teammates is great for Titans

As Nick Shook wrote for Around the NFL, the Titans have been one of the most irrelevant franchises in the NFL the last few years. They had a great run to prominence during Derrick Henry's prime, but have largely fizzled out over the last few years after the COVID-19 pandemic. It is a combination of wonky ownership and a revolving door of general managers. We can only hope the Titans can find some bit of stability.

My argument for the Titans potentially being the team to overtake Houston in the AFC South has everything to do with Ward's promise and Brian Callahan's growth as a head coach. Ward is of the same NFL prototype as the quarterback who helped Callahan get this job in Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals. Together, they did extraordinary things together starring for Zac Taylor's team.

Tennessee may be at the bottom of its division, but what have Indianapolis and Jacksonville done in recent years to quell the concerns of being inherently dysfunctional as well? It is the nature of the beast for the division. The reason Houston is on top is because they have C.J. Stroud at quarterback and DeMeco Ryans as head coach. Maybe Ward and Callahan can go toe-to-toe with them this year?

I was not always on board with Ward going to the Titans, but he might be built to help reignite them.